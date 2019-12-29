wrestling / News
Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE
If you’re wondering why Lars Sullivan is trending on Twitter, it’s not about his imminent return to WWE. As it turns out, there are now photos surfacing online of Sullivan starring in adult films. In something of a twist given his past comments, the films he starred in were male-on-male.
In the video he’s named Mitch Bennett. Not only does the much younger man resemble Sullivan enough to make it credible, but he has a tattoo of his initials, DM. Sullivan’s real name is Dylan Miley. He later had the tattoo covered up, as he has a different one in WWE.
Obviously, we can’t post photos of the explicit material, so this is something you’ll have to trust us on. If you want proof, here’s the only SFW photo that could be found on Twitter.
Me on Twitter 5 minutes before being introduced to Lars Sullivan’s porn career.
“Well I’m having a great time so far, so we’ll see what happens”. pic.twitter.com/SrANHpod5J
— Babu Frik Stan Account (@CarnivaleDoom) December 29, 2019
