WWE Reportedly Hoping Lars Sullivan Backlash Goes Away

As we previously reported, many in WWE are said to be aware of the comments Lars Sullivan had made in his past, which include racist and homophobic statements, as well as comments on sexual assault and mental issues. The comments resurfaced when a thread on Reddit compiled a majority of them. It was noted that WWE knew about the comments and had no plans to fire him, but they did talk with him and he apologized and showed remorse. WrestleVotes reports that WWE is just hoping that the situation involving the backlash on social media over the Lars comments goes away. They wrote:

Talked to one of my main sources regarding this Lars Sullivan stuff. Source states WWE is aware of what’s making the rounds online. His exact words: “they are hoping it stays low and disappears” My take: they aren’t going to do a damn thing. Hope I’m wrong. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 9, 2019