Final Lineup For Today’s NXT Worlds Collide

NXT Worlds Collide takes place today, with a card of six matches. You full lineup below for the show, which takes place at 4 PM ET:

* NXT & NXT UK Championship Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

* NXT & NXT UK Women’s Championship Unification Match: Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport

* NXT & NXT UK Tag Team Championship Unification Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Gallus

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H

* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazier