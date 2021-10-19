Finals For King of the Ring, Queen’s Crown Set Following WWE Raw

We have the finals for our King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Xavier Woods beat Jinder Mahal in the Raw brand King of the Ring semifinals, while Doudrop defeated Shayna Baszler in the Queen’s Crown semis.

That sets up the following matches for the finals, which are set for WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday morning:

* King of the Ring Finals: Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor

* Queen’s Crown Finals: Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega

We’ll have an updated lineup for Crown Jewel following the conclusion of tonight’s Raw.