Finals For King of the Ring, Queen’s Crown Set Following WWE Raw
We have the finals for our King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Xavier Woods beat Jinder Mahal in the Raw brand King of the Ring semifinals, while Doudrop defeated Shayna Baszler in the Queen’s Crown semis.
That sets up the following matches for the finals, which are set for WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday morning:
* King of the Ring Finals: Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor
* Queen’s Crown Finals: Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega
We’ll have an updated lineup for Crown Jewel following the conclusion of tonight’s Raw.
XAVIER WOODS IS GOING TO THE FINALS!@AustinCreedWins battles @FinnBalor this Thursday at #WWECrownJewel for the #KingoftheRing!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QSJ1WxLOGR
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021
Get ready, @FinnBalor!@AustinCreedWins has been waiting a lot longer than eleven years for this opportunity. But there can only be ONE #KingoftheRing.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2LFAciE7p5
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021
🚨 UPSET ALERT?! 🚨@DoudropWWE just punched her ticket to the FINALS of the #QueensCrown tournament, defeating @QoSBaszler! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/07z0y7SU9Q
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021
WHAT A WIN!@DoudropWWE is going to the #QueensCrown FINALS at #WWECrownJewel this Thursday!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/egqDuOwCfX
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021
