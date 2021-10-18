wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
October 18, 2021 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results
Monday Night Raw
Date: October 18, 2021
Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton
It’s the go home show for Crown Jewel, though the audience is going to be decimated by a mixture of the MLB Playoffs and Monday Night Football. The card does include Charlotte defending the Raw Women’s Title against Bianca Belair, along with a rematch between Drew McIntyre/Big E. vs. Robert Roode/Dolph Ziggler. Let’s get to it.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Planning More Changes For Karrion Kross Character, Still No Scarlett
- WWE Slashing Prices For Debut at UBS Arena In Long Island
- Brian Cage On Impact Wrestling Not Allowing Him To Appear At AEW Double or Nothing 2019
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Being Motivated By Competition, Wanting To Work More With CM Punk On Commentary