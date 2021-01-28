wrestling / News
WWE News: Former AEW Extra Appears on NXT, WALTER’s NXT Return Teased
– A former AEW extra appeared on this week’s episode of NXT. Tonight’s show saw Tyler Rust beat Dante Rios, who is Daniel Garcia. Garcia previously worked two matches for AEW Dark in September. After the show, Garcia posted to Twitter, writing:
I belong.
— DANIEL GARCIA (@GarciaWrestling) January 28, 2021
– Imperium appeared in a new vignette teasing the return of WALTER to the brand to restore their dominance. You can see the vignette below, in which Alexander Wolfe said his arrival “is only the beginning” of the group’s return to the top:
