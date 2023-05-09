Fred Ottman on His Friendship With Former Tag Team Partner Earthquake

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Fred Ottman (aka Tugboat and Typhoon) recalled his time teaming with Earthquake as The Natural Disasters in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ottman on teaming with Earthquake in WWE: “My years with Quake are my best and most fond memories. Such a talented guy, such a great guy … I was so happy and I wished that I had been with him longer, but, circumstances and stuff happen like that. It was one of those deals where … he’s just a wonderful guy.”

On their relationship offscreen: “I had some of my most incredible conversations with him and, you know, I was glad to call him my partner and glad to call him my friend.”

The Natural Disasters won the WWE Tag Team Championship in July 1992, winning the titles from Money Inc.