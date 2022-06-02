Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals He Filmed an Interview for Upcoming A&E Biography on The Bella Twins

– On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed he did some work on the upcoming A&E Biography: WWE Legends documentary for The Bella Twins. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on filming for upcoming A&E documentary on The Bella Twins: “I just did this documentary for A&E about The Bellas and their debut and sort of their contribution to the business. I don’t know who all they had on there. Hopefully, they got Finlay because he was sort of the champion for all the women wrestlers back then and when they were called up, I mean, this was the guy that was trying to let them do the same techniques and moves that the men do every single production meeting. Hopefully, they get Freebird [Michael Hayes] on there because he was the one that ran into the room when we were about to lose [The Bella Twins] because Brie Bella called John Laurinaitis, and was like, ‘Look, our contracts are up. You put us on TV, or we’re gone,’ and John Laurinaitis calls Freebird like, ‘You gotta find a way to get the twins on television right now.’ Freebird runs into the writers’ room. He goes, ‘We got twins, we got to get them on TV.’ the writers were like, ‘What? Am I allowed to watch the FCW tapes? You said I wasn’t.’ Everybody was so confused and it was all because of Brie and Nikki.”

His thoughts on Nikkie & Brie Bella: “Brie is like, behind the scenes. ‘Jaws’ of the two of them. Like whatever the killer whale one was, that’s Nikki, because she’s more hardcore, like in the ring, but in life, Brie’s like ‘Nah, dude, I will cut you.’ So that’s why they accomplished all they accomplished but before The Bellas and before the women were getting commercial breaks and 10-15, 20-minute, ‘oh, I’m sorry. Here’s an Iron Man match for you.’ That all happens because The Bellas had a reality show called Total Divas and Total Bellas and it was getting higher ratings than Monday Night Raw. So they started bringing their storylines or creating storylines on their reality show and allowing those to motivate the matches, which was such a sick, next-level business move, Brie Bella, thank you very much.”