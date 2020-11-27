wrestling / News

Various News: Frightmare’s Replacement Set For Synergy Pro Wrestling Show, Gabriel Kidd Posts New Blog

November 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Synergy Pro Wrestling has named a replacement for Frightmare at their show tomorrow. As previously reported, Frightmare was forced to withdraw from the promotion’s Black Friday show after testing positive for COVID-19.

The company has announced that Logan Black will now face The Whisper in Frightmare’s place, as you can see below:

– Gabriel Kidd has posted his latest blog for NJPW, which you can check out here. Kidd reflects on celebrating nine years in the wrestling industry, what he’s accomplished and what he still has to do.

