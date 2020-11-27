Various News: Frightmare’s Replacement Set For Synergy Pro Wrestling Show, Gabriel Kidd Posts New Blog

– Synergy Pro Wrestling has named a replacement for Frightmare at their show tomorrow. As previously reported, Frightmare was forced to withdraw from the promotion’s Black Friday show after testing positive for COVID-19.

The company has announced that Logan Black will now face The Whisper in Frightmare’s place, as you can see below:

SIGNED, #SPWBlackFriday 11/27 on #IWTV: THE WHISPER vs LOGAN BLACK

The enigmatic Synergy #Wrestling newcomer takes on a Day One bad-ass original. What will happen when silence battles chaos?https://t.co/dTlpwN7iGG – Friday at 7 pm ET

+Kirk/Corvis, TJ/Catal, Ace/Jordan & more! pic.twitter.com/ji6DU1NRcI — Synergy Pro Wrestling LIVE BLACK FRIDAY (@synergywrestle) November 26, 2020

– Gabriel Kidd has posted his latest blog for NJPW, which you can check out here. Kidd reflects on celebrating nine years in the wrestling industry, what he’s accomplished and what he still has to do.