FSW Natural Born Killers 4 Full Results 05.27.2023: Bad Dude Tito vs. Tom Lawlor Headliner Match, More
The FSW Natural Born Killers 4: Disorderly Conduct show was hosted by Future Stars Of Wrestling on May 27 in Las Vegas, NV. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.
* Ryan Walker defeated Robbie Lit
* Calder McColl defeated Jordan Oasis
* Jakob Austin Young defeated Robert Martyr
* Graves defeated Bateman
* Royce Isaacs defeated Bret The Threat
* Bad Dude Tito defeated Tom Lawlor
@SuperJAYcup said "are ya good? ok, get the fuck out" #FSWNBK4 pic.twitter.com/i87r6P6WMF
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) May 28, 2023
💥SIMP4KNEE💥#fswnbk4 🚨CATCH THE REPLAY ON @FiteTV NOW! 🚨@FSWVegas 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/uLW1aQ0U8r
— “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) May 28, 2023
@FSWVegas @BADDUDEtito #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/WQ8ClSbnY4
— Matthew Roblez (@themkbandit) May 28, 2023
