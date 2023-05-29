wrestling / News

FSW Natural Born Killers 4 Full Results 05.27.2023: Bad Dude Tito vs. Tom Lawlor Headliner Match, More

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Future Stars of Wrestling

The FSW Natural Born Killers 4: Disorderly Conduct show was hosted by Future Stars Of Wrestling on May 27 in Las Vegas, NV. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

* Ryan Walker defeated Robbie Lit

* Calder McColl defeated Jordan Oasis

* Jakob Austin Young defeated Robert Martyr

* Graves defeated Bateman

* Royce Isaacs defeated Bret The Threat

* Bad Dude Tito defeated Tom Lawlor

