FTR Retain World Tag Tag Titles In Chaotic Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal pulled out all their tricks, but FTR was victorious in retaining their Tag Team Championships at AEW Double or Nothing. The champions defeated Jarrett and Lethal in amatch that saw Mark Briscoe serving as the special guest referee. Briscoe was accidentally knocked out at one point by Jarrett after ejecting Sonjay Dutt, and when Aubrey Edwards came down to serve as referee she was nailed with a guitar by Karen Jarrett.

The match ended when Jarrett got angry that a recovered Briscoe wouldn’t count the pin after a low blow. Jarrett slapped Briscoe and got slapped right into a Shatter Machine for the pinfall.

FTR’s title reign stands at 54 days, having won the titles on the April 5th episode of Dynamite. You can see highlights from the match below.

Our live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing is here>