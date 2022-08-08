Full Description of AEW’s ‘All Elite Women’ Trademark

AEW filed an application last week for the phrase “All Elite Women,” and a new report has the full description of good and services applied for. As noted last week, AEW filed for the application on August 1 for multiple goods & services including live-action content (aka TV series), retail services and more. PWINsider reports that the full description also lists a host of merchandise, video games, digital media, and documentaries.

It was reported in the WON last week that the name could be used for a new reality series, which is speculated to be about AEW’s couples, with an announcement likely set to be made soon.

The full goods and services description reads:

-Entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming; Entertainment services in the nature of professional athletes competing in wrestling; Fan clubs; Music production services; On-line journals, namely, blogs featuring sports and entertainment; Publishing of electronic publications; Television show production; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment in the nature of live performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing temporary use of non-downloadable video games; Entertainment, namely, a continuing wrestling show broadcast over television, satellite, audio, and video media; Providing entertainment news and information specifically in the field of sport and entertainment via a website; Providing online music, not downloadable; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing a website featuring non-downloadable publications in the nature of electronic books, magazines, newsletters, journals, periodicals, articles, brochures, and on-line journals in the field of sports and entertainment; Providing an Internet website portal in the field of entertainment, cultural and sporting events