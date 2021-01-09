Full List of Teams Revealed For 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

WWE has revealed the complete list of teams competing in this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The company announced on Friday that the full field is as follows:

* August Grey & Curt Stallion

* The Bollywood Boyz

* Breezango

* Drake Maverick & Killian Dain

* Ever-Rise

* The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Imperium

* Jake Atlas & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Kushida & Leon Ruff

* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza)

* The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong)

* The Way (Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory)

The tournament kicks off next week as Cole and Strong face Breezango and Ever-Rise take on the Grizzled Young Veterans.