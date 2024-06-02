– Fightful Select reports that a pro-wrestling-themed comedy series is currently in the works at FX. According to the report, a half-hour comedy series pitch was recently sold to the network that’s sold in the world of the Los Angeles indie wrestling scene. The direction of the show is described as “Dazed and Confused meets The Wrestler.”

Wrestler Luke Hawx, who previously appeared in Young Rock as Stone Cold Steve Austin, is reportedly one of the names attached to the project. Fightful notes that the series is looking to use real wrestlers for the show and will be set in the modern day era.

Writer Adair Cole is also reportedly involved in the show. He offered the following comment to Fightful on the upcoming series:

“I’m excited to be developing a show in set in the world of independent wrestling. I’ve been dragging my friends to indie shows since I was 15 years old. I was in a garage with 12 other people the night Samoa Joe debuted. This is a world I love, and feel very connected to. Unfortunately, I can’t yet comment on where this show lands or who are partners might be, but I can definitely keep Fightful updated as things progress. In the meantime, I will personally be at Epic Pro Wrestling on June 2nd, and GCW Hit Em Up on June 15th, and I’m looking forward to meeting some people who love this world as much as I do.”

The untitled series is currently in development and will likely air on FX at a later date.