Gable Steveson’s Future to Be Decided & More On Next Week’s WWE NXT

July 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gable Steveson will announce his future plans on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. Steveson announced on Tuesday’s show in a vignette that he will decide where his future lies — returning to pursue a national championship, competing in the Olympics or staying in NXT — on next week’s show.

You can see the full lineup for next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday night on USA, below:

* Kendo Stick Match: Dana Brook vs. Cora Jade
* Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy & Dyad
* Gable Steveson Decides His Future

