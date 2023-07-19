Gable Steveson’s Future to Be Decided & More On Next Week’s WWE NXT

Gable Steveson will announce his future plans on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. Steveson announced on Tuesday’s show in a vignette that he will decide where his future lies — returning to pursue a national championship, competing in the Olympics or staying in NXT — on next week’s show.

You can see the full lineup for next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday night on USA, below:

* Kendo Stick Match: Dana Brook vs. Cora Jade

* Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy & Dyad

* Gable Steveson Decides His Future