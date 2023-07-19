wrestling / News
Gable Steveson’s Future to Be Decided & More On Next Week’s WWE NXT
July 18, 2023 | Posted by
Gable Steveson will announce his future plans on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. Steveson announced on Tuesday’s show in a vignette that he will decide where his future lies — returning to pursue a national championship, competing in the Olympics or staying in NXT — on next week’s show.
You can see the full lineup for next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday night on USA, below:
* Kendo Stick Match: Dana Brook vs. Cora Jade
* Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy & Dyad
* Gable Steveson Decides His Future
More Trending Stories
- Saraya Recalls WWE Medical Refusing To Look At Her Neck, Talks Taking Her AEW Comeback Slow
- Samoa Joe Reveals ‘Steiner Math’ Promo Was Done in Two Takes
- Bully Ray on Matt Riddle Not Being Entertaining Since His WWE Return, Thinks Randy Orton Is What Made RK-Bro Work
- Wrestlecon Owner Issues Statement On Rick Steiner After Return Announcement, Says Steiner Apologized For Transphobic Comments