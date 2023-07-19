Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 7.18.23  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we will see the official NXT debut of one “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio as he gets a North American Championship match against Wes Lee! In addition, tonight will see Gigi Dolin take on Kiana James while Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer team up against Los Lotharios. And Tony D’Angelo will get his homecoming after Stacks won his freedom on last week’s show. Plus we’ll likely see more heat build between Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov ahead of their match at Great American Bash. Should be another fun show for us this week.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

* We start off with a recap of Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov from last week, with Ilja getting the win. It then transitions into the Judgment Day vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams main event, where Dragunov trying to prevent cheating from Damian Priest backfired and led to Judgment Day getting the win.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center! And here comes Melo and Trick, neither of which look too happy. They get in the ring and get mics, and Trick calls for the music to cut. He says they’re less than two weeks away from GAB and so they’re getting down to business. He introduces Melo, who says he wants to do the whole “I Am” thing, but last week was a miss.

Trick says that they should have won, and Melo says it was four-on-two with the building going up. They were seconds away from beating the most dominant team in WWE when Ilja decided he wanted to help. Melo mentions Ilja…

AND HERE COMES ILJA! Ilja says he didn’t mean to put his nose in Melo’s business, but there’s something Melo doesn’t seem to understand: if Priest had used his briefcase, he wouldn’t have just lost the match, but maybe the NXT Championship and taken it to the main roster. Ilja wanted to prevent that and face Melo as champ at the Bash. He says Melo let him down at the end because he lost control.

Melo scoffs at that and says he had everything under control. He says no one is as ready for Ilja as he is for this match, and he knows Ilja is ready. And he says he tried to understand how Ilja keeps up the pace. Ilja says Melo doens’t get it because more than anyone, he gives everything. He feels something, the people feel something, and all he’ll make Melo feel at the Bash is defeat.

Melo says Ilja thinks he doesn’t feel? The weight of the title and what it feels to represent it? The animosity of the guys in the back and more? Melo says he feels everything. He knows it’s going to be a fight; everyone does. But there’s no one more qualified to face Melo at the Bash than Ilja. Melo plans to have a long time reign and when it rains, it pours and it will be raining W’s. Melo says he’s Mr. PLE and he will hit different.

Ilja says he’ll have to hit different and harder than ever before, because if he doesn’t, the Melo Dynasty will fall apart. And no disrespect; it takes a lot of strength and passion to hold the title. But it doesn’t matter how great a champion Melo thinks he is, at the Bash he’ll blow fire Melo can’t control. Melo says he’ll blow the fire out and for one of them it’ll be champagne; for the other, it’ll be just pain.

* Wes Lee is backstage prepping for his match when Mustafa Ali runs in and asks what he’s thinking. Wes says Dom stepped to him and he made it happen; it’ll be alright. Ali says he wants to face Lee, not Dom at the Bash. Wes says Ali doesn’t think he can win, and Ali says he’s worried about Dom being dirty. Ali says he wants to face the best NA champion at the Bash. Wes says he’ll be there, and Ali says he knows HE’LL be there; Wes still has to get there.

* Earlier today: Tony D’Angelo got his personal possessions back and was let out of prison. Stacks was waiting outside for him and he smiles when he sees Tony. Stacks hands over Tony’s hat and they embrace before walking to the car.

Los Lotharios vs. Dragon Lee & Nathan Frazer

Angel and Humberto attack during the entrance, Frazer in the ring to start and they splash him in the corner, then knock Lee off the apron. Frazer battles back and they do some quick reversals, Frazer into the ropes and ducks some clotheslines, then hits a dropkick. Cover gets just about one.

Lee tags in and they send Angel into the ropes, double armdrag and then front and back basement dropkicks. Lee begins working over Angel and kicks him, Angel back up though and slams Lee down by the head. Humberto tags in and he tries to rip the mask off until the ref backs him off. Suplex by Humberto, cover for one.

Lee battles back but gets slapped down, Humberto sends Lee into the ropes, Lee with a rana and Humberto flees. Angel on the apron, kick to Angel knocks him to the floor. Frazer leaps but is caught by Los Lotharios and thrown back into Lee through the ropes as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Angel takes out Frazer, but Frazer manages to get the hot tag to Dragon Lee. Lee catches Humberto going up and over with a kick, sends him to the outside and kicks Angel in the head, cover but HUmberto breaks it up. Frazer sends Humberto to the outside and baseball slides, but Carrillo catches him and drops him on the booth. Lee goes up top but Angel crotches him on the ropes.

Angel and Humberto climb up and pick Lee up for a double press slam off the second rope. ANgel takes out Frazer on the outside, Humberto with a moonsault onto Lee, cover gets only two!

Humberto kicks Lee in the corner and sets him on the top. He climbs up but Lee trips him and hits a stomp. He goes for a powerbomb, Angel kicks him. Frazer drops Angel, Lee with a powerbomb but gets only a nearfall!

Lee is lying in wait, he charges but Humberto with a big lariat. Humberto makes the tag, Angel and Humberto pick Lee up and mock him, Yulisa and Valentina yell at him and Frazer dives onto them both! He goes up top and leaps onto them, rolls Angel in, Lee with a tilt-a-whirl inverted DDT for the pin!

Winner: Nathan Frazer & Dragon Lee (11:28)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Fantastic high-flying effort by both teams. I’m kind of surprised that Los Lotharios took the loss, but I’m rarely going to complain about Lee and Frazer winning.

Angel yells at Humberto, who shoves him and walks off through the crowd. Angel follows after.

* Baron Corbin drives up to a circle of tiki torches and asks why he couldn’t be satisfied with where he was, which was comfortable and safe. But he says screw that. He has to evolve or die…but evolve as what? He won’t be something he’s not; he will be his future. Love him, hate him, he’s doing it s him. Corbin faces off with Corbin. Okay.

* The NXT Anonymous account captures Booker T warning Roxy about Blair Underwood and how she’s cold and ruthless. He tells Roxy not to worry about what happened yesterday; worry about what happened today. Have an attitude, be aggressive because trust him, if she gives Blair one inch, she’ll take a mile. One chance and she’ll take her out. Booker isn’t pleased that there’s video of it.

Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James

They start brawling to start, Kiana knocks Gigi down and then gets her inthe corner, stomping at her before backing up to run in. Gigi ducks and starts laying in uppercuts, snapmare and Kiana ducks a kick to roll Gigi up for two. Gigi off the ropes with a rana to Kiana and then a front basement dropkick to knock Kiana out of the ring. Gigi on the apron with a kick to Kiana, she goes down for a suplex but Kiana shoves her into the apron.

Kiana rolls Gigi in and stomps on her, targeting the arm. Bodyslam and a cover for two. Kiana locks in a rear chinlock, Gigi to her feet and snapmares Kiana. Gigi with a couple of kicks, she takes a shot but comes back with a knee and a couple clotheslines. Pump kick and a slow roundhouse, Kiana ducks a clothesline and hair pulls Gigi to the mat.

Kiana goes for her purse, she and Gigi fight over it, Gigi swings with it but Kiana ducks. The ref grabs it and in the scuffle, Kiana hits the 401K for the win.

Winner: Kiana James (3:35)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Too short, too rushed and didn’t do anyone any good.

* Last week, Axiom and SCRYPTS weren’t happy about Bronco Nima and Lucien Price interrupting. They talk some shit back and forth, SCRYPTS says they’ll be their first match in NXT. They leave and Axiom tells SCRYPTS that they’re not a tag team and he’ll team up, but he wants to accomplish things on his own in NXT.

* Ivy Nile is taking down the Diamond Mine backstage and looks sad.

* Vic Joseph notes Noam Dar saying that he’s going to try to host Supernova Sessionw with Eddy Thorpe. McKenzie asks Eddy about his win at NXT Underground when Meta-Four come in with a depressed Noam Dar in a wheelchair, saying he has to cancel again. But they have a consolation prize: a signed photo. Dar rips it up and an argument leads to Ora Mensah vs. Thorpe being proposed.

Axiom & SCRYPTS vs. Bronco Nima and Lucian Price

Nima charges at Axiom who dodges, Axiom goes for a sunset flip but gets caught. He comes off the ropes and goes into an armbar attempt, but Nima presses Axiom to the mat for two. Bronco gets Axiom in the corner and tries to climb, Axiom goes underneath. He monkey flips Nima and hits a dropkick, SCRYPTS tags in and Nima slaps Axiom away.

Nima tries to catch SCRYPTS and he eventually does, but Axiom tags in and starts to work over Nima. And then SCRYPTS attacks from behind. Nima sits on the turnbuckle to watch as Nima beats on Axiom, then tags in Price for more. Axiom whipped into the corner, bit lariat, Axiom thrown into a big high knee for two.

Winner: Bronco Nima and Lucian Price (2:19)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Because a heel SCRYPTS was so exciting the first time…

* Tony’s homecoming is set with members of the D’Angelo family present and Stacks on the mic. Stacks says on May 25th, everything changed when Tony got pinched by the rat Joe Coffey and the Gallus brothers. They thought they were taking over the streets, but that didn’t happen. He welcomes back Tony D’Angelo, who comes to the ring.

Tony says he’s back, baby! The crowd chants “TONY D!” Tony says before he gets started, he has to give a shoutout to Stacks and says he wouldn’t be standing her without Stacks. He says Stacks came up with the master plan and Gallus didn’t figure out what was going on. When Hollywood figures things out, Stacks is his next leading man. He says most of us and Gallus thought Stacks was a rat, but a wise man told him things aren’t always what it seems — right Joe?

We get a flashback of Stacks revealing the plan, noting Gallus will never get hem a title match and the plan is to make sure that they think he stabbed him in the back. Stacks says they’re gonna have to sell this, and he recaps how he’s gonna put Joe in the trunk and make sure he thinks Stacks wants to sell him out. And then they’ll come to the stipulations. After that all he needs to do is win — and we get a recap of Stacks getting the win.

Back to the now — and here comes Gallus! Joe is livid and he’s gonna have to put a filter on what he’s saying. He says Tony and Stacks are subhuman scum, the lowest form of life he’s ever met. He says Tony may be a free man, but he’ll wish he was back in the cell where it’s a lot safer than it is on the outs right now.

Tony says Joe’s face right now is one of a man who had control, but just lost it. Stacks says just like Mark and Wolfgang are gonna lose the titles at GAB. Tony tells Gallus to get their shinebox, and then shine the titles real nice. Because the D’Angelo Family is taking the tag titles.

Mark says they’re not pulling off another scam at the Bash and when it comes to these titles they’re dead serious. Wolfgang says they’re not even making it to the Bash, and Gallus walks into the ring. Joe pulls out a cub and the D’Angelos pull out ALL their crowbars. Tony and Stacks take out Joe and Wolfgang, and put Mark through the table in the ring before posing with the titles.

* Melo and Trick are walking backstage and they run up on Schism. Melo calls them weirdos, and Gacy says there’s no need to target their flourishing family with negativity. Gacy says their union will dissolve when they lose the title. Ilja steps in and Melo asks what’s wrong with him. Ilja says they know their fight is inevitable, but Gacy is irritating. Jagger says Ilja crossed the bridge they built, it turns into a brawl.

Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez

Lock up to start, Lopez slams Thea down and then bodyslams her for good measure. Another bodyslam and a whip into the corner, Lopez with shoulders to the gut. Short-arm whip to the corner, Thea ducks a clothesline and rolls Lopez up for one.

Hail with a couple leaping forearms and a Exploder suplex. Lola Vice distracts Hail, Lopez goes for a chokebomb and Hail counters into the Kimura for the submission.

Winner: Thea Hail (1:17)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Elektra Lopez.

Duke gets a Hail Yeah from the crowd and Thea says she feels invulnerable, making Lopez tap out the same way she made Tiffany tap. She wants another title shot and says she knows she can tap that bi–

Duke cuts her off and she says sorry. Duke says there’s only one thing left to say: “Rematch! Rematch!” Thea tells Blondie to get out here so she can kick her ass.

Tiff comes out and says Thea doesn’t get to call out the champ. It’s rude and she’s superior to Tiff. She says she thinks it’s cute that Thea thinks she can get a rematch after learning one move. But she’ll do it because it’ll be the easiest rematch ever. She says “Toodles!” Thea says she wants it to be a submission match, and Tiff says absolutely not! Tiff sets the rules and Thea can’t make her. So Thea locks in the Kimura and Tiff taps again before screaming “Okay! Okay!”

* Dom and Rhea are backstage and I legit couldn’t hear them over the boos. Tony and Stacks walk up with the D’Angelo family, and Tony says Benny the Bumper from the yard says hello. The fam walk off and Lyra walks up, and Rhea Ripley says she told everyone she was a badass, but then Jacy Jayne tore up her wings. Was she wrong? Lyra says no. And she’ll prove it when she next gets in the ring with Jacy.

* Gable Steveson talks about how everyone is talking about his future. He could chase another Heavyweight Title, he could go to Paris for the Olympics or stay here in NXT. Next week, he decides his future.

Ora Mensah vs. Eddy Thorpe

Eddy with a waistlock to start and he gets Ora in a headlock. Ora tries to shoot him into the ropes but Eddy holds in, he finally gets him into the ropes and Eddie takes Ora down with a headlock. Ora shoves Thorpe off and hits a chop, Eddie into the ropes with a crossbody.

They tangle again, Ora with a slap and Eddie hits a BIG one of his own to the chest. He mvoes in but Ora kicks him low and hangs him on the bottom rope. Ora goes in hard on the back and takes Thorpe down with a clothesline. Suplex and cover gets two, second gets one and a third gets one.

Mensah with a forearm grind to the side of the face, he backs off and goes for a kick whith Eddy catches. Ora with a flip kick, cover for two. Ora wrenches on the neck and picks him up, Eddy with some shots and ducks a clothesline, chop and then elbows off the ropes. Enzuigiri followed by a waistlock, Ora tries to elbow out but Eddy with a German sending Ora to the floor. Eddy leaps through the ropes ONTO Mensah!

Lash rolls Noam into the ring and he just lies there, the ref tries to get him out and while his back is turned Dijak flattens Eddy with a kick. The ref starts the count, Eddye gets in at nine. Mensah charges in for a spinning kick in the corner for three.

Winner: Ora Mensah (4:42)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine sub-five minute match to kind of build this feud. Noam’s catatonia is amusing enough.

* Kelani is angry about losing to Cora Jade and Dana says she just got started, so buck up. They do some gynmastics to feel better. Afterward, Dana says Cora wishes she could do what Kelani does. Kelani says she had a lot of fun and is learning a lot from Dana.

* Cora watches with her pipe and scoffs, hitting the locker before walking off.

* Vic Joseph interviews Roxy and Blair by satellite and asks about the NXT Anonymous video and says she doesn’t know who it is, but… Blair interrupts and says it wasn’t her, and Roxy says that doesn’t matter because it’s them facing off at GAB in her home tate in Texas.

Blair says she thought Booker liked her, because he got her booked against Blair who left her lifeless. Roxy tries to talk and Blair cuts her off, saying she had the best year but that was last year. Roxy says that she may not be six feet tall and may never overpower her opponents, but she has a rage building in her and Blair is only adding to it. She has to walk into the Bash and show a side the WWE Universe has ever seen. She doesn’t think Blair knows what;s coming to her.

Blair asks how you fit big dreams in a such a small body. Blair says that she doesn’t believe it and neither does Roxy. Roxy tries to speak and is cut off, and Blair says Austin is only a short drive to Laredo so when Blair’s done with her she can leave and don’t go to Orlando because she doesn’t belong here.

Roxy walks off and Blair mocks her, calling her a stupid girl.

Set For Next Week:

– Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy & Dyad

– Kendo Stick Match: Dana Brook vs. Cora Jade

– Gable Steveson Decides His Future

NXT North American Championship Match

Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

Wes and Dom circle and lock up, Wes with a headlock. Dom tries to reverse but Lee keps it locked in and Dom goes to his knees. He gets back up and fights Dom off, but Wes locks it back in. Shots to the side by Dom, back suplex but Lee lands on his feet and locks the headlock back in. Dom finally breaks it with a snapmare, but eats a forarm and Wes then dropkicks Dom who rolls to the outside. Wes goes to the apron but Rhea stands in the way as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and Dom is in control, slamming Lee to the mat. He picks up up for the Three Amigos and hits two, Wes floats over on the third but gets nailed with a kick. Dom off the ropes, hits the 619 and then hits a Michinoku Driver for two.

Dom with a stomp to the chest and then goes up top, does the Eddie shimmy and then leaps for the frog splash, but Lee rolls out of the way. Lee up now and nails Dom, who fires back. They trade shots, Wes with a headlock and gets dumped back ON HIS HEAD by Lee. Cover for two.

Dom picks Lee up, sends him into the corner hard and Wes goes down. Mami is looking on proud on the outside as Dom grabs Wes a punch in the corner, whip across the ring and Dom charges into a boot. Lee goes off with strikes, into the ropes for a leaping forarm, more strikes and a snapmare countered so Lee kicks Dom down and hits a double stomp to the back.

Lee charges in the corner, Dom moves but Lee with a kick under the jaw. Tornado DDT off the top and Dom staggers to the floor. Lee goes to dive onto Dom, but Dom moves away and grabs the title, walking away and saying “That’s mine!” Lee dives onto Dom and then rolls him in, spinning senton and the Judgement Day are here! Lee hits Priest with the Cardiac Kick — and Rhea nails Lee! Dom covers — NEW CHAMPION!

Winner: Dominik Mysterio (10:31)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Well, THAT happened! And honestly, I ain’t mad at it. Lee had a great run with the title and Dom’s heat at GAB is going to be ridiculous. The match itself was solid minus that ugly looking back suplex.

The Judgment Day celebrate with the title and Lee, busted open, is upset.

And with that, we’re done for the night!