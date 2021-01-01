GCW Pulls Tony Deppen From Tonight’s Show Due to COVID-19 Protocols

GCW has had to make a change for their 56 Nights show taking place tonight, pulling Tony Deppen in adherence to their COVID-19 protocols. The company announced that Deppen, who was set to face ACH on the show, will not being competing at the event.

The company did not give further details on the situation, except to note in a follow-up tweet that Deppen will be replaced by Ken Broadway. They wrote:

“In adherence to GCW’s Covid-19 protocols and with an abundance of caution, Tony Deppen will be unable to participate in today’s event. A replacement will be announced ASAP.”

