Georgia Smith on British Bulldog’s WWE Icons Special, Curating His Legacy, More

Georgia Smith was a guest on Spencer Love’s podcast recently and discussed her father the British Bulldog’s upcoming WWE Icons special, taking charge of his legacy and more. The show sent out some highlights, which you can see below:

On her dad’s WWE Icons special: “They picked the Icons for it, and I remember that Terry Funk was originally supposed to be in it. They just wanted to just cover Davey’s life, really. I always wanted to do a documentary on my dad, whether it was with WWE or an independent project. I’m glad it’s with WWE, because obviously they’ve got all the footage and the rights. My dad’s best career memories and greatest moments, I believe, was in WWE, so it just overall worked out. And, you know, I just talked about my memories of Davey, like my favorite – I don’t think we talked about favorite matches! I think they just asked me like what I thought of Wembley, and the European title and just his big moments. It was very therapeutic pretty much from start to finish. I was just very emotional about it. I just told the guy that was filming first thing I was like, you know, this means a lot to me and I want this to be as real and as genuine as possible. I want you and people to understand and know the man and the husband my mom had and the father I had and the wrestler that people looked up to. I want him to really shine I said because he deserves all the credit in the world. It’s super important to me to do this, because I said, I don’t know if I’m going to have this chance to to do it again. So I want I want to say as much as I can, really.”

On starting her father’s Instagram account and beginning to curate his legacy: “Well, I remember it was January. Yeah, it was after New Year’s, and I had some personal stuff going on in my life. And I just kind of was feeling a bit low on things and I don’t know. I just remember saying to my boss, I was like, ‘what do you think about if I started like an Instagram page for my dad?’ I follow Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter, and I follow Bruce Lee’s page, and I see like all the cool things she does on Bruce Lee and keeping his legacy alive. I thought that’s really cool. I wasn’t expecting anything: I just thought it was just a cool platform, or a platform for my dad, because I didn’t think there was anything really out there. There were some Facebook tribute pages, and I was just like, ‘well, I’ve got all the stuff,’ I thought I was the best person to do it. So I started it, and it was pretty therapeutic and fulfilling to every day see my dad post something. As you know, you follow, every day I post something about him. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t post something.

“It really helped me get through what I was going through at the time. I don’t know if my dad, if like that was him from afar trying to help me because it wasn’t good. I just kept it kept it going and I think people saw [and] jumped on board with it because they saw how much I cared about it. You know, as you’ve seen, it’s just exploded. It wasn’t verified and WWE followed it and you know, Kieran, the guy who made the documentary coming up, the Icons, he brought it up [that] it was a major point of discussion, the Instagram and why it’s so popular and why I thought it’s really taken off. It’s crazy, because I didn’t – there’s no like rhyme or reason reason or recipe. I just feel like because I care and people see the love that I’ve got, and they just want to see Davey, in a nutshell.”

On her dad’s intended plans for after his retirement: “He was actually, in the autumn of 2002, he was supposed to do a tour in England. I think he was going to be gone for like a year, if not a little less. He was going to be doing that. I think he was going to be doing a lot of events, tours, whatever shows, because that’s all he wanted to do was wrestle. [He] definitely wanted to open up a like a gym or a wrestling school, and I remember he was looking at properties. He was actually looking in Inglewood in Calgary at some spots. I know he wanted to get into film. I think I posted his headshots and his media package that he had, but he really wanted to get into that or stunt work, because he was like, ‘I’ll take the pain. I don’t care!’ Those were the top things he wanted to do. I didn’t see him really becoming like an agent or anything with WWE. I didn’t, I but I think I would see him training the people at like the Performance Center.”