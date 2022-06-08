Giovanni Vinci’s Identity Confirmed On WWE NXT

After some speculation, WWE confirmed the identity of Giovanni Vinci on tonight’s episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show featured the latest vignette for the new high-society character, which showed his face for the first time and confirmed that he is Fabian Aichner.

Aichner was last seen on NXT TV just before his Imperium stablemates Gunther and Marcel Barthel (now Ludwig Kaiser) were called up to Smackdown. You can see the vignette below. Vinci will make his debut on NXT next week.