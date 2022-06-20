wrestling / News
Good Brothers Win World Tag Team Titles at Impact Slammiversary, America’s Most Wanted Appear
The Impact World Tag Team Championships are back around the Good Brothers’ waists following their match with the Briscoes at Impact Slammiversary. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows defeated the Briscoes on Sunday night’s PPV to reclaim the titles, and you can see some clips from the match below. After the match, America’s Most Wanted came out to the ring and celebrated with both teams.
The win marks the third reign for the Good Brothers, who most recently held the titles from July 2021 until March of 2022. The Briscoes’ first run with the belts ends at 44 days, having won them at Impact Under Siege. Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.
The Good Brothers are set to take on Dem Boys for the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championships!@SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84 @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/Jcp0wkPrpW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
Rough Scoop Slam on the ramp!@SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84 @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/ix93P908n1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
#ANDNEW @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers!@MachineGunKA @The_BigLG #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/icbQAwYMkv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
WE FIND THE DEFENDANTS GUILTY! @AMWwildcat and @JamesStormBrand – the ICONS America's Most Wanted ARE AT #Slammiversary! pic.twitter.com/axM0Hlp5k3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering Treating Cody Rhodes’ Return Like Triple H’s In 2002
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related