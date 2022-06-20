Good Brothers Win World Tag Team Titles at Impact Slammiversary, America’s Most Wanted Appear

The Impact World Tag Team Championships are back around the Good Brothers’ waists following their match with the Briscoes at Impact Slammiversary. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows defeated the Briscoes on Sunday night’s PPV to reclaim the titles, and you can see some clips from the match below. After the match, America’s Most Wanted came out to the ring and celebrated with both teams.

The win marks the third reign for the Good Brothers, who most recently held the titles from July 2021 until March of 2022. The Briscoes’ first run with the belts ends at 44 days, having won them at Impact Under Siege. Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.