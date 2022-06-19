Join 411’s Live Impact Slammiversary Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, Winfree tagging in for the evening to cover Impact Slammiversary. Impact/TNA has been around for 20 years, which is a heck of an accomplishment for any wrestling company, to say nothing of all the times they’ve been on verge of total disaster but somehow persisted. In honor of the big 20 years they’re bringing back a few old favorites, we’ll be getting a reverse battle royal as well as a Queen of the Mountain match. Thankfully nothing on a pole though. The main event sees Impact champion Josh Alexander taking on the deranged mastermind Eric Young, we’ll also get the Knockout’s title on the line in the aforementioned Queen of the Mountain match, The Briscoes put the tag belts up for grabs against the Good Brothers, plus a big multiman match when the Impact Originals clash with Honor No More. That’s not everything of course, but those are the big selling points for the event. Well that’s the preview, so let’s get to the action.

