Grayson Waller On His Backstage Interaction with CM Punk, Not Wanting His Advice

Grayson Waller recently spoke with TribLive (h/t Fightful) and discussed CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series. Punk joined the RAW brand this past Monday. Waller noted that he isn’t going to ask Punk for advice or kiss his ass, but that he does plan to learn from watching Punk. Highlights of his comments are below.

On taking notes during Punk’s promo: “It’s great to have Punk back because obviously he’s a big name, he’s a big star. I got to sit backstage at SmackDown Friday and kind of sit at Gorilla position and watch him go out and talk. It’s a different vibe. For me personally, I’m not gonna go and ask for advice and kiss his ass or anything like that. That’s not who I am. But I am gonna sit back, and I’m gonna watch what he’s doing. I’m gonna be like wow, and I’m gonna take some notes in my head. That promo he did on Friday, especially hearing the live crowd and everything was cool, but I had a bit of fun online with Punk before he came in. I like to play with the rumors and those type of things.”

On his backstage interaction with Punk: “I saw Punk backstage at Smackdown Friday, and I’m gonna leave it there. I don’t think anyone needs to know what that interaction was, but let’s just say we talked.”

On wanting to test himself against Punk: “All I’ll say is, Punk has come back, and I was at NXT last night doing some stuff, and he was there, talking to all the young guys, giving them feedback, giving them advice. So he’s come back and he’s doing everything he can to help. But Grayson Waller’s not that guy. I don’t want to sit back and hear his advice. I don’t want to wear his merch shirt. I don’t want to put up a video of me at 12 years old, telling Punk he’s the best. That’s not who I am. I want to test myself against him. Not just in the ring, but on the mic because that guy’s one of the best of all time. That promo he did in Ring of Honor about the snake and the devil, I’ve watched all those things. I appreciate everything he’s done for the business, but I’m not here to be a fanboy, I’m here to be a competitor.”