Great-O-Khan and Tanga Loa Announce Possible Stipulations For KOPW Title Match

As previously reported, there will be a KOPW championship match on the Road to Sakura Genesis tour, as Great-O-Khan defends against Tanga Loa. The match happens on March 31. NJPW has announced that Khan and Loa revealed their choices for match stipulations, which the fans will vote on.

Loa picked a “King of Kaiju” match, which is a Texas Deathmatch.

Khan picked a “Rural Revitalization Match in Hamamatsu,” a two-out-of-three falls match with the following rules:

Round one will be under ten minute time limit most covers rules. Every pinfall attempt will count as one point in the scenario.

Round two will be an eating contest, with the local specialty of eel being the focus for five minutes.

Round three will see the two connected via a strap with the winner having to touch all four corners consecutively to win.

Voting ends on March 31 at 10 AM JST.