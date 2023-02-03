wrestling / News
“Hacksaw” Duggan Names Ted DiBiase As His Favorite Opponent
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan appeared recently on a livestream for AdFreeShows and shared his thoughts on his favorite competitor to wrestle against (via Wrestling Inc). The wrestler selected Ted DiBiase as his personal favorite, citing their past history and how much he learned from DiBiase throughout his career. Duggan and DiBiase operated both as rivals and tag-teammates during their tenure. You can read a highlight from Duggan on the topic below.
On his favorite opponent and their personal history: “[Ted] DiBiase. I wrestled Ted a bunch, all over the place. … When I came into Mid-South, I was still green. I had only been in the business like four years, I didn’t know [anything]. They put me and DiBiase and [Matt] Bourne together as the Rat Pack, and I started to learn the business. And I learned a lot from Ted over the years.”
