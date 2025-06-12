AEW Summer Blockbuster

Date: June 11, 2025

Location: Theater Of The Clouds At Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz

We’re back with another four hour block of AEW this week with Dynamite and Collision airing back to back under the name of Summer Blockbuster. Last week’s double length block ram out of steam in the end and hopefully they have paced it better this time. The big deal this week is Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay so let’s get to it.

Christopher Daniels tells Hangman Page that he can’t fight the Death Riders on his own. Daniels says he has some friends who can help Page if he’ll make some amends, with Page seemingly thinking about it. The Death Riders follow Page.

Opening sequence.

There is a cool setup here with the commentary desk opposite the hard camera.

Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

Prince Nana is here with Strickland. The fans HOLY S*** the intro and Strickland offers a handshake, with Ospreay eventually agreeing. They actually fight over the handshake until Ospreay starts flipping around and grabbing an armdrag. Strickland misses a legsweep, and we get an early standoff. Strickland gets in a shot to the face to bust Ospreay’s nose, so he comes back with a running hurricanrana.

Ospreay grabs the hand and fires off some chops, so Strickland knocks him down with a single shot to show things are a bit more serious. Back up, and Ospreay sends him to the floor, but Strickland sticks the landing. That sets up a missed slingshot dive, and Strickland grabs a suplex for two back inside. The armbar goes on, but Ospreay strikes his way out. The Phenomenal Forearm sends Strickland outside again, and this time the Sasuke Special connects as we take a break.

Back with Ospreay knocking him down again, but the Oscutter is countered with a neckbreaker (that was great). Another neckbreaker is broken up, so Strickland superkicks him out to the floor. Back in, and Ospreay is draped over the top rope for the double stomp to the back and two. A running knee and the Hidden Blade both miss, so Strickland tries to pull him into a suplex. That’s reversed into the Stundog Millionaire, and Strickland slaps on the short arm scissors.

Ospreay powers out of that as well, and the Cheeky Nandos Kick sets up the poisonrana. Now the Oscutter can connect for two, and they both need a breather. Strickland heads outside so Ospreay Hidden Blades him through the ropes (ouch), and we take another break. Back again with Ospreay’s kicks to the head getting on Strickland’s nerves. They go up with Ospreay pulling him down by the arm before grabbing a triangle choke.

That’s reversed into a failed Styles Clash attempt, so Strickland hits a (Hangman Page) Deadeye for two. A quick Hidden Blade gives Ospreay a near fall of his own, but he can’t follow up. They get to their knees and slug it out, with Ospreay laughing and doing the British version of Hulking Up.

Strickland strikes him back down, though, and hits the Swerve Stomp for two, but Ospreay gets in a shot to the face. The Stormbreaker gets two, so Ospreay teases the Tiger Driver 91, which is countered into a Vertebreaker. Strickland kicks him out to the apron and loads up the Swerve Stomp to the apron…and the time limit expires at 30:00.

Rating: B+. Oh, of course, this was really good. These are two of the most talented stars in all of AEW, and they had time to do a long match together. It was one of those things that was all but guaranteed to be awesome, and they made it work very well. Odds are these two are going to team up sooner or later, and this might have been the catalyst to make that happen.

Post-match, Strickland says he is in so much pain, and he wants to finish the match. Strickland wants sudden death, but here are the Death Riders instead (Ospreay didn’t get to answer Strickland’s challenge). They surround the ring, but here are the Young Bucks to jump Strickland instead. The Bucks handcuff Strickland to the ropes and start firing off the superkick. The thumbtack shoes are loaded up, but Ospreay runs in and takes the bullet, allowing the Bucks to leave. And there is the moment that will get them together.

Kazuchika Okada…is cut off by Don Callis, who thinks some of his guys should be facing Kenny Omega. The Family comes in and Okada calls Callis b****. This story REALLY does not need Callis.

MVP shows us the Hurt Syndicate attacking Komander and taking his mask.

Mistico vs. Blake Christian

Lee Johnson is here as well. Christian flips him off to start and grabs an ankle scissors. Mistico grabs the hand and goes up, but gets pulled back down in a heap. Christian stomps away until Mistico comes back with a handspring elbow. A dive to the floor takes Christian out again, followed by a springboard high crossbody back inside. Johnson offers a distraction, though, and Christian kicks him down. Christian goes up top and gets caught with a super Spanish Fly to give Mistico the pin at 4:12.

Rating: C+. This was a weird way to go as Christian controlled most of the match and Mistico didn’t get to do much that made him stand out. I know he’s going to be getting the big moment next week in his home arena and he absolutely should, but this was the definition of “it was ok”. Mistico didn’t show anything special here and I’m not sure why they booked it this way.

Post-match, the Hurt Syndicate comes out so MJF can say he’ll face Mistico. For one night only, MJF is dusting off the red, white, and blue because he is a patriot. The big American flag (with MJF faces instead of stars) and streamers fall, but Mistico says he’ll see him next week in Arena Mexico. Mistico says something in Spanish, so MJF calls him Sloppy Sin Cara. The brawl is on, so the Hurt Syndicate comes in, with Jet Speed (Mike Bailey/Kevin Knight) and Mascara Dorado coming in for the save.

Hurt Syndicate vs. Mascara Dorado/Jet Speed

MVP is on commentary, and this was a scheduled match. The Syndicate jumps them to start, and MJF punches Dorado down. Dorado gets in a shot of his own and hands it off to Bailey to fire off the kicks. A low bridge sends Dorado outside, though, and we take a break. Back with Dorado diving over for the needed tag off to Knight.

A spinning splash gives Knight two, and we get a showdown with Jet Speed against the champs. Bailey is quickly planted with a spinebuster, and it’s off to MJF, who spikes Bailey for two. Bailey fights up and brings in Dorado, who gets speared down by Lashley. Everything breaks down, and Jet Speed clears the ring, setting up big dives to the floor. MVP gets in a cane shot to Baile,y though, and MJF’s lifting hammerlock DDT finishes at 11:24.

Rating: B-. I’m not sure about this Hurt Syndicate stuff with MJF, as after the “will they/won’t they” part was done, a lot of the intrigue was gone. Maybe they have a nice twist coming up, but there was only so much you could get out of this. Granted I’m always a sucker for seeing Bailey get beaten up.

Post match the Syndicate beats them down again and MJF takes Dorado’s mask. Cue Mistico to make MJF tap to La Mistica.

Here is Hangman Page for a chat…but the Death Riders jump him in the entrance. They beat him down and tape up his mouth (come on, he’s not that bad of a promo) before taking him to the ring. Jon Moxley apologizes for this in advance but wants a real conversation. This is Page’s time, and All In is everything for him.

Moxley doesn’t like the millennial cowboy, and Page has been searching for something for a long time. In four weeks, Page needs to step up and become what he is supposed to be, or he can get out. Page lunches at him and gets beaten down, so the Opps run in for the save. Page says he has come too far to just fall, and swears vengeance tonight. Well, at least that should be something for Collision.

Megan Bayne/Penelope Ford vs. Tay Melo/Anna Jay

Jay wants and receives Bayne to start, but then hands it off to Melo. Not that it matters, as everything breaks down anyway, and Ford pulls Melo to the floor. Melo gets sent into the steps, leaving Bayne to splash Jay in the corner. Jay slugs away at Ford to get out of trouble, but gets booted down by Bayne as we take a break.

Back with Melo coming in to clean house, including a running knee for two on Ford. Melo fires off three running boots to Bayne and sends her outside, where Jay nails a middle rope dive. Back in, and Jay chokes Bayne, leaving Melo to hit the TayKO (I think that’s what it was called at least) for the pin on Ford at 10:22.

Rating: C+. Remember, like two months ago, when Bayne was this brand new unstoppable force and looked like a can’t miss prospect? Well, now she’s just the bi,g strong woman in a tag match to get Melo over again after two years away. That’s not the best way to use her, but it happens to a lot of people in AEW. Hopefully, this is just a short-term thing, though, because it feels like quite the waste of a great prospect.

We take a long look at Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada, focusing on their time in Japan. E,h if it’s all you’ve got.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring for the contract signing between Omega and Okada. With both champions present, we see the (rather nice) new unified title. Okada signs with no issue but Omega has something to say. Omega talks about how it is almost seven years since their last match and he barely recognizes himself in that video package. He wants them both to leave it all in the ring at All In and signs.

They shake hands and say some things that we can’t hear….and here is Don Callis. He wants one of his guys in the match, but Omega says he’s beaten the Family, and if they want a title shot, get back in line. This is Omega vs. Okada….and Okada hits Omega with the belt because he’s part of the Family. Okada hits him in the ribs with a rod, and Omega does a stretcher job to end the show. Let me put this simply: No. No no. No no no, no no. No, and may I add, NO. THIS DOES NOT NEED DON CALLIS. He doesn’t need to be involved in everything that AEW does. Drop this as soon as possible because Okada vs. Omega doesn’t need him.

Results

Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay went to a time limit draw

Mistico b. Blake Christian – Super Spanish Fly

Hurt Syndicate b. Mascara Dorado/Jet Speed – Lifting hammerlock DDT to Bailey

Anna Jay/Tay Melo b. Megan Bayne/Penelope Ford – TayKO to Ford

