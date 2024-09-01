Hammerstone Weighs In On Benefit Of Having NXT Talent On TNA Shows

Several NXT stars have appeared on TNA TV as part of the companies’ crossover, and Hammerstone talked about how that benefits TNA. Riley Osborne, Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame and others have made appearances on TNA Impact or PPVs, with Osborne competing in Ultimate X at TNA Emergence. Hammerstone, who was also part of the Ultimate X match, spoke with The Mark Hoke Show about having NXT talent working TNA events.

“This is not a question of if it’s benefitting us,” Hammerstone said (per Fightful). “Every show we’ve had this year has been a sell out. We’re drawing record numbers at our shows, and it really looks like the trajectory of the company is just continuing to go up. Not only that, a lot of people are saying, ‘A couple of TNA guys on WWE, that’s cool.’”

He continued, “What they’re not realizing is how much having the NXT guys on our show benefits us. To get some new guys into the mix with us, wrestling benefits from having different styles and personalities. Shaking things up like that. Fresh faces and fresh talent. It’s been very beneficial. I can’t say what it’s going to lead to or what’s next from it, but it’s exciting times.”

TNA stars have also appeared on NXT TV; Joe Hendry and Zachary Wentz will both be competing at NXT No Mercy tonight.