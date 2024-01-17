wrestling / News
Hangman Page to Speak on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW announced that Hangman Page will be appearing on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, and we’ll be hearing what he has to say later. Hangman is coming off of a win over JD Drake last Saturday on Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show is being held at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. HOOK (Match to air commercial free.)
* AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold
* Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo (Toni Storm on commentary)
* We’ll hear from the Young Bucks
* We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland
* We’ll hear from Hangman Page
