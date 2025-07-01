Harley Hudson Names Her Potential Dream Matches For NXT Crossover Appearance

TNA’s Harley Hudson has named Jordynne Grace and Sol Ruca as her wish list of opponents if she makes an NXT crossover. Hudson came on board TNA in May, and she spoke with the Scottish Wrestling Network Podcast for a new interview in which she was asked about potentially making an appearance on NXT as part of the WWE-TNA crossover.

“In terms of the other girls, I think literally anybody,” Hudson said of potential opponents (h/t to Fightful). ”

I know that’s a rubbish answer, but like literally any of them.”

She continued, “I’d say Jordynne Grace just cause for me — she’s just so cool. She’s just really cool. Obviously a brilliant wrestler, but she’s just cool, you know what I mean? Sol Ruca is another one as well, she’s cool and really talented. I feel like [she] would challenge me and test me in other ways I have not been before, so that’d be cool.”

Hudson has been teaming with fellow new TNA signee Myla Grace on Impact.