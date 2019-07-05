Hart and Smith Family Member Georgia Smith Joins MLW Broadcast Team

Major League Wrestling has announced that Georgia Smith, a member of both the Hart and Smith families, has joined the MLW broadcast team. She is the daughter of the British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith, the cousin of Teddy Hart and the brother of current MLW wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr. Here’s a press release:

Georgia Smith has joined the growing Major League Wrestling broadcast team.

Georgia will serve as a correspondent giving fans insider access to the athletes of Major League Wrestling starting this Saturday live on the Kings of Colosseum broadcast at 9pm EST/6pm PST on beIN SPORTS.

The daughter of the legendary “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith joins her brother, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and cousin Teddy Hart in what has quickly become a family affair in MLW.

With a background in broadcasting working for media behemoths like iHeartMedia, Georgia looks to bring a new dynamic to the stories behind the matches as MLW expands its all access coverage of its events.

“Georgia has a keen sense for a good story and those instincts will serve her well as she gives viewers an inside look in real-time at the athletes, rivalries and the unexpected as it unfolds,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “MLW is excited to have Georgia join our team starting this weekend in Chicago.”

See Georgia Smith’s MLW broadcast debut on beIN SPORTS this Saturdaynight.

Watch KINGS OF COLOSSEUM this Saturday night 9pm EST / 8pm CST on beIN SPORTS.

MLW presents MLW: Kings of Colosseum at Cicero Stadium in Chicago this Saturday July 6th with a 7 p.m. bell time.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Tickets are moving fast for MLW’s return July 6 Chicao card. Buy General Admission tickets starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Signed thus far for MLW KINGS OF COLOSSEUM in Chicago:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (CONTRA Unit)

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Hijo de Wagner Jr.

LADDER MATCH FOR WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Hart Foundation (c) vs. The Dynasty

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

UNSANCTIONED TAG TEAM MATCH

Marshall & Ross Von Erich vs. CONTRA Unit’s Simon Gotch & Josef Samael

The Return of Konnan!

MEXICAN DEATH MATCH

Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Mance Warner

MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION:

Rey Horus vs. Myron Reed

Low Ki vs. Ricky Martinez

THE JIM CORNETTE EXPERIENCE LIVE with Salina De La Renta

REMATCH:

Ace Austin vs. Air Wolf

Gringo Loco vs. Zenshi

Also scheduled to appear:

Konnan • Isaias Velazquez • Ariel Dominguez and more!