Hearing Set For Next Week in Sonya Deville Stalking Case

The case against Sonya Deville’s alleged stalker is set for a hearing next month regarding her protection order against the man. PWInsider reports that a hearing will take place on May 6th at 9 AM regarding whether to continue to grant the WWE star a final and permanent order of protection injunction.

The accused man in the case will be appearing for the hearing via Zoon. Deville has been granted a temporary order of protection against the man prohibiting him from “commit[ting], or cause any other person to commit, any acts of stalking against Petitioner, including stalking, cyber-stalking, aggravated stalking, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death. Respondent shall not commit any other violation of this injunction through an intentional unlawful threat, word, or act to do violence to Petitioner.”

The man remains incarcerated in Tampa, Florida but the remporary order prevents him from going near Deville’s home, vehicles, or any places frequented by her, members of her family, or those closely associated with her. He is also prevented from using or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Following that hearing, there will be a hearing to review whether the man is competent to stand trial after a court-ordered doctor examined him based on a February court order. The results of the exam are sealed.

The man is accused of breaking into Deville’s home with the intent of abducting her in August of last year. He has been charged with aggravated stalking (third degree felony), armed burglary of a dwelling (felony punishable by life), armed kidnapping for ransom or reward or hostage (felony life), and criminal mischief for less than $200 (second degree misdemeanor).