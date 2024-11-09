wrestling / News
HENARE Challenges Kyle Fletcher for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty
November 9, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, HENARE challenged Kyle Fletcher to a match at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty on January 5.
He wrote: “Then tell Don to send you over January 5th and I’ll ease your passing.”
This followed a message in which Fletcher said you “only live once, but you spend your whole life dying.”
Great-O-Khan has also recently challenged Fletcher.
— HENARE (@HenareNZ) November 9, 2024