HENARE Challenges Kyle Fletcher for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty

November 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
HENARE NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

In a post on Twitter, HENARE challenged Kyle Fletcher to a match at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty on January 5.

He wrote: “Then tell Don to send you over January 5th and I’ll ease your passing.

This followed a message in which Fletcher said you “only live once, but you spend your whole life dying.”

Great-O-Khan has also recently challenged Fletcher.

