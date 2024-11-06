Great-O-Khan, HENARE Say Kyle Fletcher & Don Callis Family Have Made ‘Mockery’ Of United Empire

Great-O-Khan and HENARE are not happy with Kyle Fletcher, saying he’s “made a mockery” of the United Empire. The two spoke after winning the IWGP Tag Team Championship from TMDK at NJPW Power Struggle and set their sights on Fletcher, who turned on Will Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream.

“As champions, we’ll dominate the upcoming World Tag League,” Great-O-Khan said (per Fightful). “Then, there’s some unfinished business for the Tokyo Dome. Do you know what we mean? Kyle Fletcher, the Don Callis Family, you’ve made a mockery of the United Empire. We’re ready to set that right.”

HENARE added, “At Tokyo Dome, Kyle Fletcher, eyes on you. Hopefully, your little master lets you out of the gate [so you can] take us on.”

Great-O-Khan concluded, “These two prizes aren’t enough. We’ll dominate World Tag League, execute the traitors at the Tokyo Dome, then capture the IWGP World Title. We’ll etch our name in IWGP history.”

The Tokyo Dome will be the site of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty in January to kick off 2025.