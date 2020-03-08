wrestling / News
Highlights From US Championship Match at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)
Humberto Carrillo had his shot against Andrade for the US Title at Elimination Chamber, and highlights are online. You can see video and some pics from the match below via WWE’s social media accounts. The match saw Andrade pick up the win against Carrillo to walk away with his title reign intact.
Our live coverage of Elimination Chamber is here.
Is this @humberto_wwe's night?
He challenges @AndradeCienWWE for the #USTitle LIVE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/6Mm2IKU93f
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 8, 2020
🛎 RINGS, and @AndradeCienWWE RINGS UP @humberto_wwe! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/PN2riWXVc6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 8, 2020
Something just caught the eyebrow of @Zelina_VegaWWE. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/9zSFklXjEI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 8, 2020
UPDATE: It was this.#WWEChamber @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/Zb8aIL8ih7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 8, 2020
The #USChampion knows all the familiar tricks…#WWEChamber @AndradeCienWWE @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/t8uuVLIssi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 8, 2020
Case in point.#WWEChamber @humberto_wwe pic.twitter.com/iukEZw4Zih
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2020
HUMBERTO GONNA FLY.#WWEChamber @humberto_wwe pic.twitter.com/B0WJDGViB1
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2020
👏 THIS IS AWESOME!!! 👏@humberto_wwe hits @AndradeCienWWE with a SUPER HURRICANRANA in this battle for the #USTitle at #WWEChamber! @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/MRZOmabt9o
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2020
He's a people-pleaser.@AndradeCienWWE is STILL your #USChampion… and @Zelina_VegaWWE isn't the only one who LOVES IT! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/U3LqYifedw
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2020
