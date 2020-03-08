wrestling / News

Highlights From US Championship Match at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

March 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade Zelina Vega Elimination Chamber

Humberto Carrillo had his shot against Andrade for the US Title at Elimination Chamber, and highlights are online. You can see video and some pics from the match below via WWE’s social media accounts. The match saw Andrade pick up the win against Carrillo to walk away with his title reign intact.

Our live coverage of Elimination Chamber is here.

