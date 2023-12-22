Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.21.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, witness the brutal battle for the IMPACT World Championship as “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander battled his nemesis, Bully Ray. It was a Career vs Title match as Mickie James risked it all for a shot at the Knockouts World Championship against Jordynne Grace! So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Match 1: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray

Bully hides after walking around the ring during his entrance and hits Alexander from behind with a chain. Bully raises the title belt and blasts Alexander with it. Ray re-arranges furniture around ringside and moves a table into the ring. A bell hasn’t rung yet, but Josh already has some crimson on his face. Ray tosses Alexander over the top rope into the ring and orders the referee to ring the bell. The referee checks on Josh, and eventually that bell rings. Splash in the corner and a powerbomb through the table. Shockingly, this one doesn’t end in fifteen seconds. Ray re-introduces Alexander’s head to the belt, then finds a cheese grater under the ring. Ray teases the grater shot but walks into a right hand from Alexander. Alexander gets the grater and hits Ray with it. The fans chant “Walking Weapon” and there’s some blood on Bully’s face now. Trash can lid to Bully’s head, and the fans want one more. They’ll settle for a shot to the back or two. Alexander gets the chain, tosses it away and returns to the cheese grater. He slices Ray’s face with it. He grinds the cheese grater into Ray’s head. Alexander finds a black bag under the ring and there are thumbtacks in the bag. Alexander pours them out, and Ray rushes out of the ring and up the ramp. Alexander cuts him off and smacks him in the back with a chair a couple of times. Alexander gets a ladder and sets it up next to the ring on the ramp. Ray is laid on a table on the stage. Alexander climbs up the ladder, but Ray rises up and tilts the ladder. Alexander flies backwards into the thumbtacks in the ring. Bully Bomb is blocked, then Bully gets German suplexed. Straps come down, Alexander splashes Ray in the corner, lifts him up and hits a rolling senton. Alexander goes up to the turnbuckle, wraps the chain around his knee and hits Ray with it for a two count. Josh locks in an ankle lock, and mixes in a chain around the neck. Here comes Bully Ray’s minions Hutch & Skyler. 3D into the tacks only gets two. The boys get some tables to prop up in the ring, and ziptie Alexander to the ropes. Ray teases a trash can shot, but here comes Tommy Dreamer. He punches the lackeys down and starts yelling at Bully. Hold on, Bully hands Tommy the trash can. He teases hitting Josh with it, but he hits Bully. Tommy ends up getting speared though a table. Alexander tries to bite himself free from the zipties, but Bully’s got that trash can again. He brains Alexander with the trash can. Ray tells him to give up, but Alexander’s got some fight in him. Ray stares off into the distance, and we see Josh’s wife make her way down to the ring. She wasn’t supposed to be here, but she’s in the ring yelling at Bully. Bully teases hitting her with the trash can and makes her beg. He wants her wedding ring. Jade ends up landing an uppercut to Bully’s lower nutsac. She hits an Acid Drop, and cuts Josh’s zipties loose. Jade tosses Bully a chair, and Josh hits it into his skull. Bully is placed on the table, and Josh goes back to that ladder on the ramp. Josh climbs up and hits a splash through the table. Bully kicks out at two, so Josh goes back to the ankle lock. Ray taps out.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Bully Ray via pinfall

Rating: ****

Match 2: Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James

James goes for a standing armbar, Grace goes for a slam, James slips out and goes for a rollup, but Grace is too strong for that. Some shoving and some trash talking between the wrestlers. Grace shrugs Mickie off, who responds with a number of slaps. One slap from Jordynne sends Mickie down. Mickie with some kicks, then a Thesz Press off the ropes. James blocks the boot but gets headbutted. A double stomp gets one and rocks Mickie. Mickie tries to fight back, but Jordynne’s strikes have more force behind them. A side slam by Grace gets a two count. Mickie goes down in the corner and Jordynne introduces her face to the top turnbuckle a few times. Grace misses the double knees in the corner. Mickie goes up top, but Jordynne meets her up there. Mickie ends up hitting a bulldog off the top rope. They eventually get up around the eight count and exchange strikes. Mickie gains the upper hand, but those clotheslines don’t send Grace down. A super kick will. Grace walks the ropes like she’s Mike Jackson, and Thesz Presses Grace on the ramp! Back in the ring, a cover gets two. Grace blocks the DDT, but Mickie locks in a guillotine choke. Grace lifts Mickie up onto the turnbuckle and follows her there for a stalling superplex. Grace rolls through into the Juggernaut Jackhammer, which only gets two! Jordynne sends Mickie into the corner but runs into an elbow and a kick. Mickie with a flying headscissors and a flapjack. Kip up, and Mickie heads up top. Pie in the Sky gets a two count. Mickie with some chops in the corner. Jordynne whips Mickie into the corner, misses, up and over, then it’s Grace with a spinebuster for two. Grace goes for her Driver, but Mickie fights it off. Jordynne with a big kick, then a straitjacket powerbomb gets two. Grace with standing clotheslines to Mickie’s front and back, one to the back of the neck rocks Mickie. Grace goes for a piledriver, Mickie headscissors her way out of it and that gets a two count. Mickie kicks Jordynne down, who keeps sitting up. A Mick Kick, but Grace takes James into the corner. She gets Mickie up, Mickie reverses a musclebuster into a sunset flip, and goes for a series of pinfalls. Backfist rocks James, but the Grace Driver is reversed into a rollup for two. Another Mick Kick, and the Mick DT gets two. Mickie goes for another one, Grace shrugs it off, O’Connor Roll gets two, Grace turns it into a rear naked choke. Mickie taps kinda but not really. James rolls into a pinfall attempt for two. Grace goes back to that rear naked choke. Mickie seems to be fading, but the arm raises up. Grace goes for that Driver again, Mickie blocks. Grace drives Mickie’s head into the corner a few times. Grace misses in the corner, and Mickie with a Tornado DDT that gets the three count.

Result: Mickie James def. Jordynne Grace via pinfall

Rating: ***3/4

MKUltra are announced as the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year as voted by the fans. MKUltra cuts a promo saying they will dominate TNA in 2024.

MATCH 3: GAIL KIM, AWESOME KONG, TRINITY, JORDYNNE GRACE AND MICKIE JAMES VS. DEONNA PURRAZZO, ANGELINA LOVE, GISELE SHAW, SAVANNAH EVANS AND TASHA STEELZ

Tasha Steelz and Mickie James face off and Mickie James hits a boot in Tasha’s face. Deonna comes in and Mickie takes her down with clotheslines and goes to the top rope, but Tasha takes her down. Savannah Evans comes in and hits a forearm on her. Mickie James hits a neckbreaker on Evans and gets the tag to Gail Kim. Gail hits a springboard crossbody on Deonna followed by the cover, but Gisele breaks it up. Gail takes doen both with a headscissors. Velvet Sky takes down Gail Kim to the outside. Tasha throws Gail back into the ring and tags to Angelina Love who hits a side slam on Gail for two. Gisele gets the tag, but she gets locked in an Octopus by Gail. Gisele rams Gail into the turnbuckle. Deonna gets the tag and she locks a chinlock on Gail. Deonna and Gail run unto each other with a crossbody. Kong gets the tag and she clears everyone until Evans comes in. Kong takes down Evans with the clothesline and looks for a chokeslam, but Deonna and Angelina attack her from behind. Trinity and Mickie hit a double Thesz Press on both. Trinity takes Deonna and Angelina on the outside with a crossbody. Gail Kim hits a top rope crossbody onto everybody on the outside. In the ring, Kong hits Gisele with a backfist followed by a chokeslam. Kong hits the Implant Buster for the win.

Result: Awesome Kong, Trinity, Jordynne Grace and Mickie James def. Deonna Purrazzo, Angelina Love, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Match 4: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) in an Ultimate X Match for the Impact World Tag Team Championship

Some miscommunication between Shelley & Sabin early. Shelley grabs the ankles of ABC while Sabin tries to scale the ropes & grab the belts. Austin & Bey hit dives on Shelley & Sabin. Bey gets knocked off the cable, which affects his ankle and the Guns notice. Austin climbs, gets yanked off the cable, his arm is attacked by the Guns. The Guns are taking out the arm of Austin and the leg of Bey. Austin still tries to climb the UX structure, Sabin follows him up and works that arm. Meanwhile, Shelley works the leg of Bey with the Figure 4. Sabin tries to climb up, but Austin breaks that up along with the Figure 4. Sabin gets double clotheslined, but Shelley double clotheslines ABC. The Guns work ABC into a double submission, Sabin tries to go up top while Shelley holds on to it. Doesn’t work. More miscommunication in the corner for the Guns. Austin gets kicked down by Sabin. Shelley goes back to Bey’s knee, gets kicked for his trouble. Bey faceplants off an Irish whip, then gets sent to the apron, but can hit a DDT. Can also hit a kick to Sabin, and a springboard moonsault to the floor. Shelley eats a knee from Bey and a missile dropkick from Austin. Austin kicks Sabin in the face, vaults out of a move and hits a Soar To Glory on the Guns. ABC taking over on the Guns back in the ring. Bey eats kicks from the Guns while Austin scales the ropes with his leg strength. Dream Sequence from the Guns to Austin. We end up with all four scaling the cables, there’s a lot of kicking going on, all four drop off. Kicks down in the ring. ABC wins the exchange. The 1 & 2 are hit on Sabin. Ace lifts Bey up to the cables. He’s there, but Sabin isn’t far behind. Not close enough though, as Bey gets both belts down eventually.

Result: Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin

Rating: ***3/4

ABC are announced as the Male Tag Team of The Year as voted by the fans. ABC cuts a promo and Ace says he could not have ended the year in a better way. Bey says he thanks Ace Austin and IMPACT Wrestling.

Match 5: Kushida vs. Steve Maclin for the Impact World Championship

Kushida with a Canadian flag on display, as he spent a lot of time there while on excursion. Kushida takes it to Maclin early. Tries to get that Hoverboard lock on, but Maclin goes outside. Some chain wrestling here, which Kushida has the advantage on. Kushida has the advantage for most of the first three minutes. Maclin eventually uses his power to his advantage. He twists Kushida’s spine around the ringpost. Maclin flips off the crowd before delivering the Cactus elbow to the floor. Cover in the ring gets two. An Angle Slam in the ring gets two. Maclin with a chinlock on Kushida, Kushida reverses another Angle Slam, hits a handspring back elbow. Kushida with a rollup for two, then goes for the fisherman’s suplex, then a small package driver from Kushida gets two. Kushida goes up top, Maclin crotches him, then misses on a blow in the corner. Kushida dropkicks Maclin on the ramp, goes up top, misses, hits a Pele kick on the ramp, Kushida with a knee to the left arm on the ramp, then back in the ring. Maclin with a German suplex. Maclin with a buckle bomb into a Tiger bomb for two. Kushida fights off a top rope Maclin and follows him there. Overhead German into an armbar. Maclin finds the ropes. Kushida won’t let go, which results in some shots. Maclin gets sent into the French announce table. Maclin spears Kushida in a Tree of Woe in the corner, hits the KIA and only gets two. Maclin goes up top, ends up in the Hoverboard Lock. Maclin pounds his way out. Maclin with a DVD, but Kushida holds on with the Hoverboard Lock. Maclin sends Kushida into the corner. Kushida still going for that lock. Maclin hits that KIA while in that Hoverboard Lock, and we have a new IMPACT World Champion.

Result: Steve Maclin def. Kushida via pinfall

Rating: ***½

Match 6: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts World Championship

The ladies follow the Code of Honor. Jordynne takes a headlock & holds on. Deonna gets out and gets one of her own before going to the corner. Grace with a chop, then works the arm. Purrazzo goes to the arm, which sets up a couple of her finishers. Jordynne with a suplex, still favoring that left arm. Deonna with some arm drags, a rana, a kick to Grace. Standing moonsault gets two. Purrazzo ends up on the apron, gets kicked off by Grace, then Grace hits a tope suicida and a Jackhammer on the floor. Back in the ring a cover gets two. Grace gets the upper hand, stalls with the suplex for twenty seconds and gets a two count. Jordynne tries to work Deonna’s arm, which doesn’t end well, giving Deonna the advantage. They’re on the ramp now, Deonna wanted the Queen’s Gambit there, that didn’t work, but after some reversals Jordynne went to the floor & Deonna followed her off with a moonsault. Lethal Combination from Deonna into the Koji Clutch in the ring, Jordynne reverses that into a near fall. Jordynne with the Vertebreaker. That gets two on the Virtuosa! Grace Driver is fought off, Deonna goes for a leg lock, fought off and Grace goes for a rear naked choke. Shades of what happened with Jordynne & Mickie James, but Deonna fights off. We end up with both women getting their head kicked off. They answer the count and square off. They both got to woman up, and Deonna goes for that Fujiwara armbar. Venus de Milo is locked in. Jordynne powers out of it somehow. Spine on the Pine gets two for Jordynne. Grace goes to work, hits that Grace Driver and gets two. Grace plants Purrazzo up top, which results in a sunset flip powerbomb, leading to the Queen’s Gambit piledriver. That’s a three count and a new champ.

Result: Deonna Purrazzo def. Jordynne Grace via pinfall

Rating: ****

Kilynn King is announced as the One To Watch in 2024.

They air footage from Trinity’s debut in Chicago.

Trinity is announced as the Knockout of the Year. Trinity cuts a promo saying she was trying to start her path in a new division. She says she is ecstatic and can’t wait to make more history with TNA.

Match 7: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts World Championship

They trade armdrags to start before Trinity has to roll away from a Fujiwara armbar. The threat of the Rear View sends Purrazzo outside so Trinity takes her down with a slingshot flip dive. Back in and Purrazzo starts in on the arm and the cranking has Trinity in trouble. Trinity tries to go up top but gets pulled into a leg/neck crank to keep her down. With that broken up, Trinity manages a kick to the face into a Samoan drop. A springboard kick to the face gives Trinity two but Purrazzo is back with a leg trap Tombstone for the same. The Queen’s Gambit is blocked so Purrazzo settles for the Fujiwara armbar. Trinity makes the rope and hits a slingshot X Factor. The split legged moonsault gets two but Purrazzo is right back with a Queen’s Gambit on the apron for two. Back up and Trinity quickly pulls her into Starstruck for the tap and the title.

Result: Trinity def. Deonna Purrazzo via submission

Rating: ***½