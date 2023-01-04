Hiromu Takahashi Becomes Five-Time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Hiromu Takahashi is back on top of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight division, winning the title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. He defeated champion Taiji Ishimori, Master Wato, and El Desperado in a four-way match, pinning Wato to win with a Time Bomb.

Takahashi joins a select group of wrestlers with his fifth title win, as only three others have held the belt five times or more. They include Jushin Liger (11), Tiger Mask (6), KUSHIDA (6) and Koji Kanemoto (5).

This ends Ishimori’s third reign at 248 days. He won the title at Wrestling Dontaku on May 1, 2022.