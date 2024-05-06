Hiroshi Tanahashi Weighs In On Jon Moxley Holding IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Jon Moxley is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and NJPW president Hiroshi Tanahashi recently shared his thoughts on the matter. Moxley won the title at NJPW Windy City on April 13th, which has drawn some criticism from fans as Moxley has missed some of the smaller shows for the company yet defended the title on AEW Dynamite. Tanahashi spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and talked about Moxley’s reign and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Moxley defending the title on AEW TV: “This isn’t the first time that the top title has been worn by an outsider. Whoever can take it off Moxley will have a big spotlight on them, and I hope they make the most of it.”

On the upcoming All Together show benefiting survivors of the Noto earthquake: “Pro wrestling has a long history of helping to unite Japan in the wake of an emergency. We always want the wrestling business booming so we can contribute to society in bigger and bigger ways.”