HollyHood Haley J Reveals Why She Had To Miss WWE Tryout

OVW star HollyHood Haley J had to pull out of a scheduled WWE tryout, and she recently revealed why. As reported last month, Haley was scheduled to be part of a tryout that saw Richard Holliday, Madi Wrenkowski and more attend. She revealed in an appearance on Cafe De Rene that it was due to her epilepsy.

“I have epilepsy and my doctor is not trying to clear me to wrestle,” Haley said (per Fightful). “My doctor. Of course, they were like, ‘we need a clearance letter.’ My doctor was like, ‘No.'”

She continued, “I’m in the process of finding another doctor to get a second opinion. I haven’t had a seizure in over six years. Been off medication for four, been wrestling for almost four years, haven’t had any issues. I don’t know why they won’t work with me. Waiting on a second opinion. Then, I should be right back up at the top where I belong.”

Haley was one of the featured individuals in Netflix’s OVW docuseries Wrestlers that released in September.