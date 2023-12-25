Hornswoggle Praises Road Dogg For Helping Out With WeeLC Match

Hornswoggle recently looked back at his WeeLC match at Extreme Rules 2014, crediting Road Dogg for helping make it happen. The WWE alumnus faced Torito in the famous gimmick match, and he spoke about the bout on Road Dogg’s Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast. You can check out a few highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Road Dogg helping make it happen: “This is one of those days where you do not get enough credit, enough thanks, and enough praise for what you did, Brian, for me and Torito. You truly, truly don’t and I truly mean that. I wrote about in the book where it’s all of that, everything from the start of Torito and I going through the whole thing, you truly don’t get enough credit for that. It’s the best thing I’ll ever do in my career, I truly mean that. I’ll never top that.”

On the match helping him get back in a better mental space: “I was in such a shi**y spot mentally and you really like rejuvenated everything about me and it really means a lot.”

On the match succeeding in his estimation: “That match being on the pre-show, like in New Jersey, with all of the things involved, it should have failed. It was proposed as ‘Here’s a joke,’ and it came off so like, ‘Oh, god, they’re beating the hell out of each other.'”