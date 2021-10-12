House of Glory Announces New Matchups for Born Again

– As previously reported, House of Glory will be returning to action with Born Again on November 12 on FITE TV, featuring Amazing Red vs. Will Ospreay. Some new matchups were announced for the upcoming House of Glory card recently, which you can see below:

* Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red

* Rocky Romero vs. “Cashflow” Ken Broadway

* Crown Jewel Championship: TJP (c) vs. Low Ki vs. Charles Mason

Born Again will be House of Glory’s first card since December 2019. The event will be held at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens. It will be streamed live on FITE TV. Ticket information for the event is available HERE.