wrestling / News
Impact News: Tomorrow’s Impact in 60 Focusing on Moose, Reminder on Hardcore Justice Airing on AXS TV
March 15, 2021 | Posted by
– Tomorrow’s episode of Impact in 60 will be centered on the now-former TNA World Champion Moose. The listing for tomorrow’s episode describes it as the Best of Moose, who battled Rich Swann to unify the Impact World Title and TNA World Title at Sacrifice but lost to his opponent.
– As a reminder, AXS is airing TNA Hardcore Justice 2012 tomorrow starting at 3 PM ET ahead of this week’s Before the Impact and Impact Wrestling.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight On Why Wrestling Companies Need Competition, Mark Henry Potentially Joining AEW
- Matt Hardy Responds To Criticism Of Tony Khan Copyright Claiming YouTube Videos
- WWE Reportedly Shooting for Record Attendance During Pandemic at WrestleMania 37
- Eric Bischoff On Critics Of AEW Signing Older Stars Like Sting & Paul Wight, Says Bret Hart Was Not A Main Event Draw