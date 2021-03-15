wrestling / News

Impact News: Tomorrow’s Impact in 60 Focusing on Moose, Reminder on Hardcore Justice Airing on AXS TV

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Moose Impact Wrestling

– Tomorrow’s episode of Impact in 60 will be centered on the now-former TNA World Champion Moose. The listing for tomorrow’s episode describes it as the Best of Moose, who battled Rich Swann to unify the Impact World Title and TNA World Title at Sacrifice but lost to his opponent.

– As a reminder, AXS is airing TNA Hardcore Justice 2012 tomorrow starting at 3 PM ET ahead of this week’s Before the Impact and Impact Wrestling.

