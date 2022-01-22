Impact Wrestling News: Backstage Notes From Friday TV Tapings, Referee Forced to Miss Tapings, Latest AXS TV Highlights

– PWInsider has some backstage notes from last night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Per the report, AEW regular Dan Lambert was in attendance at the tapings last night. He was watching the show in the crowd.

Regular Impact ring announcer Dave Penzer did not work last night’s taping. George The Iceman, who usually does work for Before The Impact, handled the ring announcing duties instead.

Additionally, the report noted that while Willie Mack was advertised for last night’s show, he did not make an appearance. Mack did reportedly make the trip to Florida yesterday for the TV tapings. It’s unknown why he did not appear.

– Referee Brandon Tolle announced this week that he had to miss the Impact TV tapings last night and tonight due to medical reasons. You can view his announcement below:

I'm devastated to say this, but because of Medical Reasons, I will NOT be in Ft. Lauderdale today or tomorrow for the IMPACT TV Tapings! I'm so sorry to the fans, and to my colleagues. I know they will tear down the house. I'll see everyone in New Orleans on 2/19 & 2/20. pic.twitter.com/UMSFxjvpf7 — Referee Brandon Tolle (@RefBrandonTolle) January 21, 2022

