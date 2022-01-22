Full Spoilers From Friday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling held a taping on Friday for the next couple weeks of episodes, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

*Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are at commentary as we are welcomed into the arena.

*Iceman (from BTI Iceman Intel)is acting host for the live event.

*They did some pre-tapes behind the commentators and some sound bites for the shows.

Filmed for BTI:

*Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon (formerly Konnor from the Ascension) following two Boston Knee Parties.

*Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian.

Impact Wrestling on AXS Show One

*Jake Something defeated Chris Bey. Post match, The Guerrillas of Destiny ran down to attack Something. Mike Bailey made the save as Jay White came out and it became a 4 on 2. The Bullet Club stood tall over Something.

*There was a commotion in the crowd and it was Honor No More, who made their way to ringside from the crowd. Immediately, Chris Sabin, Rhino, Rich Swann and Josh Alexander hit the ring to block them from getting them inside the ring Scott D’Amore came out as the rogue former ROH Wrestlers tried to entice Impact’s wrestlers into a fight. D’Amore and Maria Kanellis got into on the mic and said they would all fight at No Surrender in February but Chris Sabin didn’t want to wait until February. So, tonight it’s PCO vs Chris Sabin. Scott D’Amore said these 5 do not represent ROH, do not work there.. men like Cary Silkin and Jonathan Gresham represent ROH. During D’Amore making the No Surrender match, he said if Honor No More were to win, they could remain in Impact Wrestling

*Gail Kim comes out, followed by all the Knockouts. She introduced Mickie James. James said in just two days she will continue to make HerStory and go on to not only represent another company as champion but win the Royal Rumble and go title for a title at Wrestlemania. Mickie tried to complement Deonna Purrazzo, which Deonna took offense to and left the ringside area. Chelsea Green entered the ring and told Mickie she will go on to do all she said because she’s Mickie Freaking James. Tasha Steelz reminded how she had beaten her twice. Steelz and Savannah Evans then got into a fight with James and Green standing tall.

*Brian Myers came out with the entire Learning Tree of Zicky Dice, VSK and several esteemed members of the Florida indy scene. Myers went on commentary as they all were to take on W. Morrissey. Morrisey won. Post-Match Myers confronts Morrissey and Moose attacks him from behind.

*Jonah defeated Johnny Swinger.

*PCO vs. Chris Sabin. Taven, Bennett, Vincent & Maria accompanied PCO as Edwards, Alexander, Rhino & Swann did Sabin. Mid-match, the Impact crew were ejected for interfering much to the chagrin of the former ROH 5. PCO defeats Sabin. Post match, the Impact wrestlers return and tried to attack.. once again Eddie Edwards was last out and never made contact wth any of Honor No More.

Impact Wrestling Show Two:

Digital Media Championship Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace – Throughout the entire matc, Cardona was reluctant to follow up on his moves against Grace. Finally something snapped in him and he hit the Reboot on Grace, who kicked out. Cardona goes to try get the championship belt to use but the referee took it away from him. With the referee’s back turned, Cardona leveled Grace with a chair and hit a Radio Silence on her for the win. He celebrated on the ramp doing the “Boyhood Dream” pose and then flipped off the crowd.

*Bobby Cruise, ring announcing, introduced ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin to the crowd and Ian Riccaboni on commentary.

*ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Steve Maclin by DQ after Maclin refused to break a hold in the ropes. This was non-title and not under Pure Rules. Post match, Honor No More came out and Gresham backed off. Taven grabbed Riccaboni but Josh Alexander came out….

*Josh Alexander defeated Vincent with Honor No More at Ringside, During the match, the Impact crew again came out to try to even the odds but Honor No More kept them down. Post matchm Kenny King comes in from the crowd and helps and joins Honor No More. Taven on the ramp warned there are more and they didn’t come alone.

*John Skyler vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. Gujjar wins with a spear from the second rope.

*Masha Slamavich defeared Casey Lennox.

*Deonna Purrazzo defeated Santana Garrett. Post Match, as Purrazzo was celebrating, Honor No More made their way through the crowd but did not come near the ring.

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans came out to do commentary.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James fought Chelsea Green to a no contest. As Green went for a move from the top rope, Tasha and Savannah threw a trash can and garbage at her. There was a fight. Evans and Steelz retreat. James and Green leave together.

Impact 1/27:

*Bullet Club (Jay White & GOD & Chris Bey) vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton & Jake Something & Speedball Mike Bailey. Bullet Club gets the win Violent by Design & the Good Brothers came down to confront them