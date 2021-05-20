Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s Show, New Jack Tribute, Update on Eddie Edwards

– PWInsider reports that Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something will be the opening match for tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Meanwhile, Johnny Swinger and Hernandez vs. XXXL will be the featured match on tonight’s Before The Impact.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that tonight’s Impact will have a tribute to the late wrestler New Jake (aka Jerome Young), who tragically passed away last week. He was 58 years old. Previously, New Jack worked in Impact Wrestling during the promotion’s weekly NWA-TNA days.

– As previously reported, Eddie Edwards underwent surgery for appendicitis earlier this week. PWInsider reports that Edwards is doing well and resting comfortably following his appendectomy procedure, which was conducted on Monday.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Edwards and hope he gets well soon.