Impact Wrestling No Surrender Preview: Six Title Matches Scheduled

– Impact Wrestling presents No Surrender tonight, and it will be broadcast live on Impact! Plus and FITE TV. The FITE TV broadcast will have alternate English commentary. The event is being held at the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Impact Wrestling No Surrender Countdown show will stream on YouTube and Impact! Plus starting at 7:30 pm ET, and the main card starts at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. W. Morrissey

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace

* Impact X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Jake Something vs. Mike Bailey

* ROH Women’s Or AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Open Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA

* Team Impact (Steve Maclin, Rhino, Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards) vs. Honor No More (Matt Taven, Matt Bennett, PCO & Vincent)

If Honor No More Win, They Stay in Impact.

* JONAH vs. Black Taurus

* Eric Young vs. Jay White

* Countdown: Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok

* Countdown: John Skyler vs. Trey Miguel