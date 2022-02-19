wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling No Surrender Preview: Six Title Matches Scheduled

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact No Surrender Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling presents No Surrender tonight, and it will be broadcast live on Impact! Plus and FITE TV. The FITE TV broadcast will have alternate English commentary. The event is being held at the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Impact Wrestling No Surrender Countdown show will stream on YouTube and Impact! Plus starting at 7:30 pm ET, and the main card starts at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. W. Morrissey
Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz
Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence
Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny
Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace
Impact X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Jake Something vs. Mike Bailey
ROH Women’s Or AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Open Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA
* Team Impact (Steve Maclin, Rhino, Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards) vs. Honor No More (Matt Taven, Matt Bennett, PCO & Vincent)
If Honor No More Win, They Stay in Impact.
* JONAH vs. Black Taurus
* Eric Young vs. Jay White
* Countdown: Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok
* Countdown: John Skyler vs. Trey Miguel

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, No Surrender, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading