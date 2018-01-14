Impact Wrestling Signs International Legend Gama Singh

– Impact Wrestling has announced the signing of Indian legend Gama Singh. The company announced on Twitter that Singh, who they described as “One of the most successful Indian born wrestlers of all time, one of the most successful international wrestlers ever,” has signed with the company. You can see video of Singh discussing the signing below.

“I was what Hulk Hogan was in America, I was to the international wrestling world,” Singh says. “And all that knowledge that I have within me, I want to pass it on to the next generation of Indian wrestlers.”

Singh is sixty-three and semi-retired, having been a main event talent for Stampede Wrestling during the 1970s and 1980s. He did largely overseas tours during a stint with WWE from 1980 through 1986. WWE star Jinder Mahal is his cousin.

