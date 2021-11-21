wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Throwback Throwdown II Event

November 21, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Impact Throwback Throwdown II

It was announced during Saturday night’s Turning Point event that the Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation will return for Throwback Throwdown II on December 18th in Louisville, KY. The special will air on IMPACT+.

The first Throwback Throwdown took place on October 27th, 2019.

