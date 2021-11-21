wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Throwback Throwdown II Event
It was announced during Saturday night’s Turning Point event that the Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation will return for Throwback Throwdown II on December 18th in Louisville, KY. The special will air on IMPACT+.
The first Throwback Throwdown took place on October 27th, 2019.
The IPWF returns with Throwback Throwdown II on December 18 from the Davis Arena in Louisville, KY, LIVE on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Tickets go on sale on Monday! pic.twitter.com/xUVe16QJsM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021