Independent Wrestler Faye Jackson Questions ROH’s Statement About Inclusivity

As we reported earlier today, Ring of Honor released a statement about the protests over the death of George Floyd and stated that they support an inclusive community.

That statement read: “ROH stands with the peaceful protests occurring around the country that are forcing important conversations and action to address racism in this country. ROH supports a diverse, inclusive community that treats all people with the respect and dignity that they deserve, and we will use our platform to expose instances of racism and prejudice in all forms. We all extend our sincere condolences to the Floyd family and hope that as a country we can come together and ensure incidents like this never happen again.”

However, independent wrestler Faye Jackson replied stating that they aren’t as inclusive as they claim. She said that she was never invited to the Women of Honor locker room meetings when she worked there and when she invited herself, she got a cold reception.

She wrote: “I remember the days of “Women of Honor” having locker room meetings but I was never invited.

The one time I invited myself I was met with stares and eye rolls. Inclusive right? I’m sure I’m gonna be more blackballed after that statement but it had to be said. PTSD is real. And this is only a small thing of many things I went through. But this ain’t the platform. I’m already exhausted from it and no I don’t want to go on your podcast to talk about it. I’ve BEEN tired.”

I remember the days of “Women of Honor” having locker room meetings but I was never invited. The one time I invited myself I was met with stares and eye rolls. Inclusive right? https://t.co/KNigSrqmPl — Tasha from Bone Thugs (@fayejackson419) June 6, 2020

I’m sure I’m gonna be more blackballed after that statement but it had to be said. PTSD is real. — Tasha from Bone Thugs (@fayejackson419) June 6, 2020