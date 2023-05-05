Indi Hartwell Impressed People In NXT With Recent Performance

As previously reported, Indi Hartwell vacated the NXT women’s title after both suffering an injury and being drafted to RAW. Hartwell had a high ankle sprain in her match at NXT Spring Breakin’ weeks ago. She was taken to the back but came back out to finish the match.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Hartwell “got a lot of respect” from people backstage for her performance in that match, particularly with gutting out a painful injury. It was noted that she could “barely walk” when she left the trainers room to go bac to the ring.

Since then, Indi has been wearing a walking boot and needing a crutch.