Intercontinental Championship Match Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
The Intercontinental Championship will be defended in a Fatal Four-Way match on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced during tonight’s show that Apollo Crews will defend his championship against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Big E.
Tonight’s show saw Crews hold a ceremony to present Commander Azeez wiht the Nigerian Medal of Honor, only to have Big E., Zayn, and Owens all separately come out. It turned into a brawl and later in the show Crews demanded action from Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. Deville told Crews to relax or Pearce would book him in a Fatal Four-Way next week and Pearce jumped on the idea.
Smackdown airs next Friday live on FOX.
Chaos has broken out during @WWEApollo's Medal of Honor Ceremony for @CommanderAzeez! Who deserves the next chance at Apollo's #ICTitle: @WWEBigE, @FightOwensFight or @SamiZayn?! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JnEOzgZQQX
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2021
