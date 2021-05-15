Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.14.21  

Hello everyone, it’s Friday and that means we’re in for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday so we should be some kind of decent lead in to Smackdown’s portion of that card. The big story is the return of Jimmy Uso last week and his not falling in line with Roman Reigns, which led to Roman’s challenger Cesaro leaving all 3 members of that stable laying to end the show. Roman will certainly have some kind of response to all of that, and we’ll have to see what Cesaro will have to say as well. The Smackdown tag team titles will be defended Sunday when champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defend against Rey and Dominik Mysterio so there will likely be another interaction between those teams. We don’t have a clear picture for the Intercontinental title yet, so we’ll either get some kind of multi man set up coming out of this show or an announcement about who Apollo Crews will be defending that title against. I’m also sure we’ll get the umpteenth iteration of Tamina and Nia Jax doing stuff while Shayna Baszler, Reginald, and Natalya hang around. Anyway, let’s see what WWE has in store for us.

Before the show starts, literally as this is going up there are reports that ECW alumni Jerome “New Jack” Young has passed away. Condolences to his family and friends, he was only 58.

We open with Jey Uso in the ring. He reminds us that he’s the right hand man, main event Jey Uso, and last week his brother Jimmy disrespected the Head of the Table so this week they’ve got to handle family business. With that in mind he introduces Roman Reigns, and here comes the Tribal Chief along with Paul Heyman. It takes him long enough to reach the ring that we get a recap of all the action from last week. Eventually we come back to live with Roman in the ring getting a mic from Heyman. Roman stalks for a bit, before saying we’ve clearly got some problems, one of them being Jimmy. They’ll get to him in a minute, but first he’s got to address Cesaro. He likes Cesaro, and respects him as a top tier talent, one of the best wrestlers in the whole world. But Roman is so much more than just a wrestler, Heyman inflates his ego nicely, and with everything Roman does there’s no way Cesaro can do all of that. WWE doesn’t want Cesaro in his place, Fox doesn’t want that. Cesaro has never had a world heavyweight title match, and Roman has had 39, some glorious facial work from Roman and Heyman here. Moving on he moves to Jimmy. Jimmy decides to interrupt Roman’s mic time. Jimmy has a mic, he’s out here and wants to talk with them. All he can hear is the Chief jaw jacking while his brother stands there acting like his bitch. Jey takes exception to that while Jimmy offers him a spot on his team, especially since Roman might not make it past Cesaro. Jey asks Jimmy to show respect to the family, Roman questions how all about family Jimmy is, because if he is then he’s all about Roman because of everything Roman has done. Jimmy says Roman is part of the family but not all of it. Roman backs things up just a bit, asks Jimmy again if he doesn’t think Roman can beat Cesaro. Jimmy says he doesn’t think Roman can beat Cesaro. Roman’s acting here is great. Roman wants to guess, Jimmy can though right? Jimmy says no, but he and Jey can as a team. If Jimmy and Jey win the tag team belts and Roman loses his belt aren’t they the Chief’s then? Roman gets pissed and runs down his resume, his responsibilities, and says Jimmy could never carry the weight he does. Again Roman backs up, and says Jimmy does think he can do what Roman does, that Jimmy can be the man around here. Well then do it. Represent like he does, take the title and then defend it against Cesaro. Hell, just show us that you can beat Cesaro. Jimmy smiles and calls out Cesaro, he challenges Cesaro to a match tonight. He asks Roman if that was good, and here comes Cesaro. A suit clad Cesaro stands on the entrance ramp with a mic. Of course he accepts Jimmy’s challenge, then addresses Roman. He’s going to beat Jimmy tonight, then beat Roman for the title on Sunday. Solid work, Jimmy pushing Roman’s buttons while Roman tries to downplay Cesaro because he’s quite aware of the challenge Cesaro poses. All while Jey seems a touch conflicted, though I imagine we’ll get some brother on brother violence soon.

In the back Tamina and Natalya warm up because up next is a Women’s Tag Team Title match, right after the break.

Match #1 – Women’s Tag Team Title Match: (c) Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler w/ Reginald vs. Tamina and Natalya

Tamina and Jax start us off. Reginald on the apron allows Jax to take over early and toss Tamina around. Baszler tags in but Tamina fights out of the heel corner and lays in rights. Natalya tags in, drop kicks Baszler. Tamina back in for an assisted clothesline, they’re isolating Baszler with double team moves. There’s an assisted Samoan Drop to Baszler, but Reginald distracts the ref. The ref ejects Reginald, on the outside Tamina gets Samoan Dropped by Jax into the barricade again. Back in the ring Baszler with the seated knee strike to Natalya for a near fall and we head to break.

We come back as Natalya gets slammed by Nax then eats a running elbow drop. Tamina is still down on the outside, not even on the ring apron. Baszler back in and starts isolating the arm of Natalya. Jax in, she holds Natalya up for a running knee from Baszler. Here comes Tamina, she picks up Baszler and slams her onto Jax while Jax was covering Natalya. Both women tag out, and Tamina avoids some Baszler offense then hits a cross body. That looked ugly. Baszler gets a hold of the leg while Tamina is on the second rope but Tamina kicks her down. Tamina heads up top, but Baszler intercepts with a kick then tags Jax. Jax up to the second rope and wants a superplex but Tamina fights free with headbutts. Baszler and Natalya fight on the outside, Natalya with a German suplex on the floor, that was dangerously close to the barricade. Jax Samoan Drops Natalya but Tamina hits the Superfly Splash and pins Jax to win the belts.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Natalya and Tamina became the NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Rating: 2 stars

Rough match, though to be expected given the participants.

Kayla heads into the ring to interview the new champs. Natalya says this is for anyone who’s had a dream and thought it passed them by. Tamina thanks Natalya for believing in her, thanks he family as well. They bust out serious pyro for this? Alright, that’s certainly a choice. It’s a damn shame they never let Natalya and Tamina try and sell that story of being too old or past it seeking glory again on the show proper, it might have helped.

We head to break, after that Apollo Crews will present Commander Azeez with the Nigerian medal of honor.

In the back Paul Heyman walks but Kayla intercepts him. She asks about the dynamic of the Uso’s becoming champions while Roman loses, Heyman wont answer that, he doesn’t know if Jimmy can beat Cesaro tonight but he does know that Sunday Roman can and will defeat Cesaro.

To the ring where Azeez is on a podium making him even taller than Apollo. Apollo starts talking about presenting the medal to Azeez, and how Azeez is great at swatting down the gnats coming after his title. With the help of Azeez he’s brought glory to the title and honor to Nigeria. There’s no end in sight to his reign, the might be the IC champion for life. He shows off the medal, then makes the big man bend down so he can place it around his neck. Big E shows up on the screen to talk. He says Apollo hasn’t gotten rid of him yet, and calls this the biggest sham since Macklemore won best rap album. Apollo still has to feel the Big E power. Here comes Sami Zayn, and he says this was a decent awards ceremony, but Apollo cuts him off. Sami says he wants his title back, not right now, and here comes Kevin Owens. Owens has no mic, just chases Sami but gets jumped by Apollo and Azeez. But here’s Big E from behind to take on Azeez and send hi mover the top rope. Owens super kicks everyone, then Sami jumps in and attacks Owens but runs into a Stunner. Big E with a Big Ending to Owens, then tries one on Apollo but Azeez pulls him out of the ring. Big E and Apollo Crews yell at each other. If you’ve seen one revolving door promo segment you’ve seen them all.

A video recap of Dominik Mysterio pinning Dolph Ziggler last week, tonight we’ll get Rey and Dolph like we were supposed to last week. Odds on the second bait and switch in a row? That match will be up after this break.

We come back to Dolph Ziggler making his way to the ring.

Match #2: Dolph Ziggler w/ Robert Roode vs. Rey Mysterio w/ Dominik

Rey and Ziggler tie up, hit the corner and break. Another tie up, Rey with a go behind but Ziggler gets to the ropes and forces a break. Ziggler with a go behind and gets a side headlock. Shoulder block from Ziggler to drop Rey. Another side headlock from Ziggler, they run the ropes and Ziggler hits another shoulder block. Some trash talk from Ziggler, but Rey sends him out of the ring then hits the face first baseball slide splash to Ziggler on the outside as we head to break.

We come back to Ziggler working over Rey in the corner. Rey fights back with rights, hits the ropes but eats the mat trying a springboard crossbody. Ziggler tears at the eyes then with an inside out throw, looked like a very loose reverse exploder suplex. Rey fights up to his feet and punches the leg of Ziggler but runs into a back elbow. Ziggler works a modified bow and arrow hold, but runs into a kick in the corner. Rey with a modified tornado DDT and both men are down. Both men back up, Rey with a shoulder block from the apron but gets caught on the top rope with a Ziggler right. They head up top, Ziggler wants a superplex but Rey knocks him down with strikes then hits a seated senton. Rey with his usual offensive flurry, the buzzsaw kick gets a 2 count. Drop kick from Rey, he wants the 619 but Ziggler avoids him and hits the fame-asser for a near fall. Ziggler wants the super kick but Rey avoids it, kicks the leg and wants the 619 but runs into the Ziggler super kick, Ziggler gets a cover but Rey is in the ropes and that saves the match. Ziggler slams Rey, and tells the ref it’s over. Another slam attempt, but Rey counters into a small package and pins Ziggler to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey Mysterio won

Rating: 3 stars

Rey and Dolph have always had really good chemistry, they showed it off again here. Positioning Ziggler as the weak link of that team is a nice little wrinkle.

In the back Megan talks with Cesaro. He says getting the title shot means the world to him, a lot of people when he was growing up in Switzerland thought he was nuts, but he always had an internal voice telling him he could. He’s not like Roman, walking around demanding acknowledgment, he’s trying to earn it. As far as Jimmy goes he’s not overlooking him, and come Sunday he knows he can win the belt and earn the right to be acknowledged as Universal champion. Good little promo from Cesaro.

Back to the ring where Bianca Belair makes her way down for some kind of promo time. Whatever she’s going to say will have to wait until after this commercial break.

In the back Kayla talks with Rey and Dominik. Rey says he’s ready to make history with his son. Here’s Ziggler and Roode, Ziggler reminds Dominik that he doesn’t belong in this business. Roode says daddy got lucky tonight, but at the PPV they’ll take them out for good. Dominik says they can call him all the names they want, but come Sunday make sure to call him champ.

Back to Bianca in the ring. Michael Cole is here to talk with her, he can’t believe it’s been 4 weeks since her title win then sets up her title defense against Bayley on Sunday. Belair says people have been doubting her her whole life, but wants to know where Bayley is. That sets up a video recap of last week when Bayley left Belair laying in the ring. Bayley’s laughter brings us back to live, she’s in the back talking. Belair asks her to come out so she can show her her braid. Bayley says she’s far away coming to us via satellite and mocks Belair’s intelligence if she thinks Bayley will be anywhere close to her before the match Sunday. Belair warns her that this Sunday will be the quickest victory yet for Belair. Bayley cackles, that cackle is almost as annoying as ding, dong hello. Belair brings up that Bayley is mad because while Bayley got tossed down the ramp at Mania Belair was in the main event winning the title. Bayley says in her past she was just like Belair, sequins and pony tail looking for attention. But that little fairy tale doesn’t end well, and Sunday she’ll make sure Belair’s ends badly. Nice little wrinkle from Bayley there to give some context beyond wanting the title.

King Corbin is in the back getting ready for his match, and here comes Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring for their match which will be up next after this break.

Match #3: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin

They tie up then hit the corner before Corbin lands a knee to the body. Nakamura lands a knee to counter a suplex then hits a wheel kick to the face. Corbin avoids a corner rush, runs into a kick but lands a right hand. The usual Corbin offense, then he gets crucifix elbows a la Garry Goodridge way back in the day and rolls up Nakamura for a 2 count. They run the ropes and Nakamura lands a thrust kick to the chest. Flurry of strikes from Nakamura, then a few kicks that drop Corbin. Corbin under the bottom rope, tries the clothesline but Nakamura counters with the flying armbar, switches to the triangle choke but Corbin rolls his shoulders to the mat and pins him.

OFFICIAL RESULT: King Corbin won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Post match Corbin sends Nakamura out of the ring to celebrate. But Nakamura comes back with a kick to the head then a Kinshasa. To add insult to injury Nakamura steals Corbin’s crown. We’re really doing a battle over this fake crown in 2021? That’s certainly a choice I guess. These two actually had some decent chemistry, just the overall booking and layout hamstrung it from possibly excelling.

In the back Apollo Crews rolls up on Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to complain about being interrupted. Pearce is trying to figure out which of them Crews should defend against next week. Deville mentions Pearce might make him face all of them, and Pearce thinks it’s a good idea. Next week a Fatal 4 Way for the IC belt, Crews, Sami Zayn, Big E, and Kevin Owens. Pearce then tells Deville not to undermine him in front of the superstars.

Jimmy Uso walks in the back, he’s battling Cesaro after this break.

In the back Nakamura looks into a mirror while wearing Corbin’s crown.

Aleister Black story time. He says man is born worthless, but can find meaning in overcoming the cruelties of life. The Lesson follows, he’s a cruel man because others have deemed it so. He’s cut from steel while we’re made from dirt, he saw greatness and chose it while others chose mediocrity. It’s easier to sit and accept than to stand and fight. He could help us, teach us this lesson, but he wont. Because we’re spectators not participants. The animation style here is cool, but Black’s delivery and the overall presentation is still lacking.

Jimmy Uso is at gorilla, he says he expected his first match back to be tagging with his brother. But now he’s here, and had to watch Jey do all the work while Roman took all the credit. He asks what’s better than them being tag team champions while Roman is Universal champion, but Roman has to stay out of their way. Roman wants to see what he can do against Cesaro? Well let’s find out.

Jimmy heads to the ring, while commentary runs down the upcoming PPV card. After that’s done here comes Cesaro, the main event will start after this break.

Match #4: Jimmy Uso vs. Cesaro

They tie up and then Cesaro escapes an arm wringer and lands a drop kick. Jimmy gets a side headlock , but Cesaro shoulder blocks him down, then catches a jumping Jimmy with a powerslam for a near fall. Cesaro tosses Jimmy into the corner, Jimmy fakes a leg tweak then super kicks Cesaro and hits a Samoan drop to take over. Jimmy works a chin lock, then tries a suplex but Cesaro counters with a deadlift suplex. Cesaro’s strength is absurd. Jimmy lands an enziguri, but misses a corner splash and Cesaro rolls him up for 2. Cesaro blocks a super kick and lands an uppercut. Cesaro wants the running uppercut in the corner but Jimmy avoids him and he posts himself. Jimmy tosses Cesaro out of the ring then hits a suicide dive to send us to break.

Back from break and Cesaro is laying in a series of uppercuts then hits the discus lariat (Seriously, how do we feel about calling it the Brodie-Line?) Cesaro tries the springboard uppercut but runs into a super kick from Jimmy. Jimmy heads up top, but Cesaro catches him with an uppercut on the top rope. All the way to the top rope, and Cesaro with a superplex for a near fall. Jimmy rolls out of the ring, and Cesaro stalks him from the apron and hits a cannonball senton. Cesaro with a running uppercut against the barricade then sends things back into the ring. But here’s Roman to jump Cesaro.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cesaro won via Disqualification

Rating: 3 stars

The booking again hurt this, but given what’s coming for Cesaro next it makes sense not to put him into a real banger of a match. But Cesaro is almost incapable of having a bad match.

Jimmy says he had Cesaro after Roman tosses Cesaro over the announce table. Roman asks if anyone cares if Jimmy can beat Cesaro, it’s about the big money matches not these little ones. Jimmy asks if everything is always about Roman. Back in the ring Cesaro abuses Jey while Jimmy and Roman argue. Roman back in and clobbers Cesaro with a clothesline then demands Jimmy get in the ring and help. Cesaro fights back with uppercuts, wants the Neutralizer but Jey cuts him off. Jimmy keeps looking on from the floor. Jey implores Jimmy to help as Cesaro uppercuts Jey, then as Jimmy gets on the apron Cesaro super kicks him. Roman heads to the ramp, Cesaro stares at Roman and tells him this is going to be Roman on Sunday then plants Jey with the Neutralizer. Cesaro calls on Roman to do something, he then hits Jey again with the Neutralizer while Roman just looks on. There’s still a danger that Cesaro is almost an afterthought here as the focus is on Roman’s family drama, but by the same token that dissention in the ranks is the only logic by which he could win.

Cesaro calls on Roman from the ring while the episode ends.